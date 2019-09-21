Tv Sports channels are television speciality channels (usually available exclusively through cable and satellite) broadcast sporting events, usually live, and when not broadcasting events, sports news and other related programming.

The first sports channel was from the tv sport Channel networks, which went on the air in 1977 with the original SportsChannel (now MSG Plus). ESPN began broadcasting in 1979. Since then, many channels have surfaced around the world, many focusing on one sport in particular, or one region of a country, showing only their local team’s games. These networks have greatly improved the availability of sports broadcasts, generating opportunities such as the ability for one person to see every single game their team plays over the course of the season.

In Mexico the Viva Sports channel of Dish will become Claro Sports and transmit the contents of América Móvil, forward Arturo Elias Ayub, CEO of UnoTV.

“There is a sports channel now called Dish Viva Sports changed from to 16 December for 12:00 AM (Local Time) and will be called Claro Sports and be a channel that is in all countries where America Movil has pay TV systems and in that channel transmit complete the Olympic Winter Games,” said Arturo Elias Ayub during the presentation of the alliance transmission of the Olympic Winter Games.

The manager said UnoTV have no regulatory restrictions to bring their content to a channel with a pay-TV company.

“What we can not do is directly offer pay television or broadcast television, but nowhere prohibits us create content that is just what we are doing”, said the director of UnoTV.

The concession of Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex ) does not allow the telco to offer services restricted audio and video until it complies with the Convergence Agreement issued in 2006, which requires the phone to provide interoperability, interconnection and information.

Coverage by public transport JO In the United States, these channels broadcast most regular season games of major pro sports league and many other sports as well, with over the air television networks stepping in during the weekends or special events (all-star games, championships, etc.).

