New York Jets vs New York Giants Free Option To Watch,Even the New York Giants, Headed by quarterback Eli Manning, running Saquon Barkley and tight Ending Evan Engram, open the NFL preseason on Thursday, August 8, 2019 (8/8/19), when they face the New York Jets, Headed by quarterback Sam Darnold and Operating back Le’Veon in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets fans at the group’s local TV market can see the Green and White’s preseason games from NY Giants (8/8), Atlanta (8/15), New Orleans (8/24) and Philadelphia (8/29) via live stream on the Jets Official App introduced by M&T Bank or newyorkjets.com.

New York Jets vs New York Giants Match Info

Date: August 8

Time: 7 pm ET

How to See New York Giants v New York Jets LIVE: 2019 NFL TV Channel. Jets vs Giants live streaming battle — MetLife Stadium. New York Jets vs New York Giants: The Way Both Champions Match Up.

