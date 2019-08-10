This is a question you can always hear from your friends and relatives. The short answer is, yes it is possible to earn a living playing poker. However, the road is not always easy. You have to struggle hard to win the game nowadays. You must have discipline. But even if poker is hard, it is still satisfying since it provides freedom for the players.

Indeed, there are lots of factors included in this question. The outcome depends on your life situation, work ethic, and skill level. For some people, it is possible to earn while playing poker. While for others, it is not.

Thus, in this article, we will answer several questions about whether or not you can earn a living playing online poker live or on the internet.

You Can be a Professional Poker Player

When we talk about poker like idn poker, it is a game of skill. When you are playing better versus other players, then you have a greater chance of taking home more money in the end.

Meanwhile, the majority of the population still believes that poker is about luck. This is because it is gambling which is played in the casinos. But this type of ignorance is actually a good thing for us to take gambling seriously. Don’t try to argue with somebody who tries to convince you that the game of poker is all about luck. Just agree with them and quickly divert the conversation into another topic.

This is because whenever they know the truth, that poker is based on skills, then they will now search for answers why they are not yet winning. Then they will realize that this is due to their poor comprehension of the game which holds them back from prospering.

Thus, in the game of poker, there is luck involved in the short run. But in the long run, the small skills that we continuously build-up can help us land big profits.

Anyone Can Play Poker

Who can be a professional poker player? In theory, anybody can do it. But in reality, things can be different. For example, if you live in China or Thailand, then you can meet lots of people playing online poker as their main source of living.

The majority of these players are in their 20s to 30s and they are single. Playing poker works for them because they don’t have any dependents. Moreover, the cost of living in some parts of Asia is lower than in other parts of the world.

Should You Now Start Playing Poker?

Even if you are fit to play the game like idn poker, the question now is, should you continue playing poker as a professional? Well when we talk about playing online poker, the environment might be tough.

In recent years, the game has become harder. Rakeback programs have decreased in the past years. Moreover, some countries impose restrictions on places where you can play the game.

But still, it is not right to tell somebody who has a passion for what they’re doing to not chase their dreams. Instead, motivate them to be successful in the end.