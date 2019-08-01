When people travel, there’s a small part in the brain that gets activated. It’s called free pass for everything.

Traveling is supposed to make you healthier, but these days it’s so easy to slip into binge mode and forget about everything that you’ve worked on for the last few months. Don’t forget that it is a lot easier to gain back what you’ve already lost than to lose what you’ve gained back.

Is it possible to continue making progress on your fitness while traveling? Staying healthy on the road may not come easy. You’re bound to be tempted—mostly by your own travel companions, like your coworkers or friends, even your own family.

What usually trumps indulgence is a little thing called muscle memory. When you’ve spent enough time doing something, you’ll be using less brainpower because the task is so ingrained in your muscles. It’s almost an automatic impulse.

If you’ve been religiously doing your workouts for more than six months or even a year, your body should have them all stored in little muscle packets. All you need to do is to take along your reliable gym or sporty gear with you and follow Gary Gilmore’s old but still completely relevant Nike slogan: just do it.

Here’s a list of sporty must-haves to pack before you walk out the door for your next adventure.

Marry Your Dri-Fit Clothes

Nothing like a pair of sweat-proof dri-fit fabric to get your blood running or literally help you run, regardless of the climate. Whether you’re traveling domestically or internationally, you can always rely on your dri-fit polypropylene shirt and Lycra shorts or capris to do the job. These clothes keep your body cool and feel fresh. Also, you won’t have to worry about getting them wrinkled in your luggage.

If you’re staying in a hotel, chances are there will be an indoor gym or sports facility somewhere in the building. You can also Google the nearest gym. But if you’re not up for that, then you can always go outside and get to know the city you’re in by exploring it on your comfortable, sporty apparel.

Walking, running, biking, or any other cardio exercise will do for as long as it’s an activity that makes you sweat. Anything is better than nothing. What’s certain is that any kind of physical movement will engage and make your muscles working.

Never Forget Your Running Shoes

It won’t make any sense to bring sporty shirts or shorts without your go-to running shoes. One can function without the other, of course, but they’re always better together somehow. Also, if you’ve been on leather heels or shoes, those reliable rubber soles will be like a breath of fresh air for your feet.

If it’s your first time to go to a specific place, there’s not enough money in the world that can buy comfort for your feet. Most running shoes these days are made of breathable mesh and provide excellent knee support. And to top it off, you can pair them up with any wardrobe. As they say, you wear the shoes; don’t let the shoes wear you.

Muscle Relievers

When traveling, you’ll never know exactly what you’re getting yourself into unless you’ve been in that situation before. As you won’t be inside the comfort of your own home, it’s best to be prepared for any kind of pain or injury that you may sustain.

A muscle reliever should do the trick, like a sports tape. It can reduce discomfort and any kind of pain that you may feel in your upper and lower limbs. When you’re out doing your daily exercises, it helps your muscles not to overextend or overcontract.

It’s also smooth and light, so it won’t take up too much space in your luggage. You won’t even remember it’s there until you need it. To be on the safe side, do make sure to pack it with you in case an emergency comes up.

Wireless Earbuds

What’s a trip without your favorite playlist in full volume? Or a whole lot of singing? The second part is subject to debate and scrutiny—best to do it when you’re alone. But they say it’s the music that makes the trip, and you won’t go very far with that unless you have your wireless and Bluetooth earbuds.

It’s not just about your muscles. Traveling can be a learning opportunity too. Give your brains something to do as you work out: those audiobooks you’ve been meaning to listen to but never really found the time for. Being on the road is the best time to tune in to podcasts too.

A bit of new knowledge here and a couple of interesting stories there will make the miles fly by and the entire trip worthwhile.

Photo URL:

https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-sitting-on-road-1330927/