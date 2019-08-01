Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream 2.8.2019 The Falcons can assist officially kickoff the 2019 NFL season on Thursday when they face the Denver Broncos at the league’s yearly Hall of Fame Game. Atlanta will have one additional preseason this year because of their involvement in the Hall of Fame Game, however, the Falcons coaches are excited about the excess evaluation prospect.

NFL Network resides preseason program kicks off Thursday, August 8 using a doubleheader beginning at 7:00 PM ET when conducting Le’Veon Bell makes his New York Jets introduction against running Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

The Falcons aim to return to the postseason after a yearlong hiatus, although the match marks the introduction of Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos have not played at the Hall of Fame Game since 2004, although it has been 25 years since the Falcons made the visit to Canton.

Date: Thursday, August 1st

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Here is a listing of the year's NFL preseason games which will be nationally televised or air live on NFL Network (all times ET), followed closely by numerous matchups to see.

Atlanta started as a 2.5-point favored, however, the lineup has flipped a whole five things, and Denver today is preferred by 2.5 from the newest Falcons vs. Broncos chances. The over-under for complete points is set in 34. Prior to making some Falcons vs. Broncos selections and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Game forecasts, be certain to hear what SportsLine pro-R.J. White must say.

Selected seventh overall in the 1999 draft from Georgia from the Redskins, Bailey gathered 52 regular-season interceptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns, including two picks for 105 yards in the postseason on a 15-year livelihood. He had 203 passes defended in his profession and has been appointed to 12 Professional Bowls. In his rookie season, he published five selections,