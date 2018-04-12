Connor McGregor, 30years old is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer of Irish descent. He is a former (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. He is an iconic figure in his homeland, and his popularity and fortune rose in and during the time he fought Floyd Mayweather. However, in spite his achievements, he has also found himself in controversies in recent time. We look at the future of Connor McGregor, with special emphasis on his controversies, surgeon in the film industry and endorsement deals.

Controversies.

Connor is wrath with controversies. The most recent two are the incident at Bellator 187 (November 10, 2017) and the bus attack at UFC 223 Media Day event where he attacked a bus that was carrying Nurmagomedov, broke the window of the moving bus and threw objects at the occupants of the bus, while aiming at Numagomedov. After turning himself to the Police for questioning, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He was later released on a $50,000 bail until June 14.

Film Industry.

His surgeon to the film world has seen him release documentaries about himself and his battles. Some of which are Connor McGregor: The Notorious (2017), Ultimate Fighter (2015), The 13th Jockey (2017) and video games Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016). There’s still a lot for him to achieve in the movie industry. And Connor can build a successful career from it.

Endorsements

Some of Connor McGregor’s endorsements include Beats by Dre, Reebok, Monster Energy Drink, August Gregor (Clothing Line) and Burger King. In 2018 alone, he has had his endorsements rise as high as $8 million. This looks likely to increase especially after his return to the UFC

At a seminally young age of 30years, Gregor still has a lot going for him and a lot to achieve. His controversies notwithstanding, he can still achieve a lot more