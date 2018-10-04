When ‘the eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor ‘the notorious’ McGregor face off at UFC 229 there is no doubt it will be the biggest fight in the history of the sport. Both are entering the contest in the height of their careers with it all to lose. The bout is set to take place on October 6th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas and has been long awaited and is likely to surpass the previous pay per view records within the UFC.

McGregor is returning from a two year absence from the octagon which has to be seen as a negative but he did face off against the greatest boxer of this generation in Floyd Mayweather Jr in the meantime. This had led to many believing he would not return to mixed martial arts as he made a vast sum of money from this contest in the region of $100 million. He now returns and with this rivalry with the Russian beginning to boil over, it all but sets up for a fascinating contest come fight night. The credentials and attributes of each fighter can be seen in the infographic below. The McGregor vs Khabib odds make the Russian the current 4/7 favourite with McGregor at 6/4 to gain the victory.