With just 10 or so games left to play in the 2017/2018 Premier League season, there are still around 14 sides that could face the drop if they’re not careful. Usually, teams fighting for relegation attempt to get 40 points, as that’s usually the safety number for teams to survive. 14 teams don’t have that number yet, so it’s going to be a hugely exciting, and probably disappointing season for fans across the country between now and the end of the season. Let’s have a look at some of the teams that will likely get relegated if they don’t change their fortunes around.

Royalty Free Photo

West Bromwich Albion – 20th

West Brom have hit bottom in recent weeks and they look all but out of the Premier League unless a miracle happens. They are going to rely hugely on the teams above them to make mistakes but also, they’ll still need to do battle with some of the teams in the top six to ensure they survive. It’s not looking likely for the midlands outfit, but if Alan Pardew can infuse a bit of motivation and ensure his players heads don’t drop, they could do something incredible and avoid the drop. As of now though, they look like they’re going to have a tough time staying in the league with the elite.

Stoke City – 19th

Stoke have had a mixed run of results as of late and they now find themselves in 19th position and are faced with the dreaded drop into the Championship. Mark Hughes has already been sacked as manager, but that doesn’t seem to have done anything for the morale of the players in the changing rooms. They’re still having a lot of problems up front but they’re having just as many problems trying to keep teams out. Will Stoke be able to string a few results together to ensure they’re playing in the Premier League next season? Or will it only get worse for Paul Lambert and his men? Take a look at https://www.toals.com/ to see some of the latest odds on the Premier League survival markets if you fancy having a bet on Stoke’s misfortunes.

Southampton – 18th

After the last few seasons Southampton have had you wouldn’t have thought they’d be facing the dreaded drop this close to the end of the season. However, they currently do and it’s a serious matter for Mauricio Pellegrino to contend with. Southampton have one of the best academies in the world so why do they find themselves mixing with other survival battlers? Is it Mauricio causing the problems or are they have numerous problems in the dressing room we don’t know about? It will be a big shock to see Southampton go down, but they do have the quality to stay up if they can get their heads together.

As stated above, 14 teams currently face the drop if they don’t do something and have a decent end to the season. The likes of Newcastle and Swansea are all floating just above the relegation zone, so this battle is far from over during the last 10 games of the Premier League calendar.