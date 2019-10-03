For someone who is always in the middle of the hustle and bustle of life, an escape is necessary. Some people find hanging out with friends an excellent remedy for their stress, while others find solace in the middle of a trees-saturated haven.

Trekking seems to have a beneficial impact on those who use this activity to get away from their daily mundane activities. Trekking is a commendable outdoor activity that enables people to relax the mind while dwelling in nature. The cool shade that nature offers, the chirping birds, the tricky trail and solitary environment are just a few of the reasons why a lot of people love to trek.

For experts, they already know what to bring and what to do in a trek. But for those who will still be venturing out on this new adventure, there are still some things that need to be considered.

Here are some things you need to keep in mind when you are planning to trek.

We can’t control nature

The first thing that we need to keep in mind is that nature exists by itself. It has its own way of running things. During a hike, it is important to remember that you might encounter some unpleasant hindrances along the way.

We need to keep an eye on the weather. If you’re trekking on a rainforest, expect that the weather is not the same as the weather in the cities even during “dry seasons.” Weather in rainforests is sort of unpredictable. There will be some rainfalls, and you could be walking on wet boots.

When you’re trekking on an open hill, you could also expect some unpredictable weather changes. The higher the altitude, the stronger the wind blows. So, if you’re traveling on a trail that is not covered by trees, you could be experiencing some wind turbulence, especially when you’re nearing the summit.

Lastly, you have to remember that the summit could be too cold. Always remember to bring equipment to protect you from the cold temperature at the summit, or near it, especially at night time until dawn.

We can’t control other people’s minds

Indeed, it is gratifying to trek and experience nature. However, we are not the only people in the mountains. There could be some indigenous people living in the mountains. Hunters love to visit the jungles too. Also, there could be some rebels residing or hiding in the middle of these vegetations.

News about killings during hiking aired this year. The trail could be dangerous or not. But what makes it more unsafe is the fact that there are people who desire to do harm to others. Some culprits are hiding in thick forests so they could run away from the authorities.

It is really great to enjoy nature. However, we also have to take precautionary measures.

Here are some of the things that we need to bring with us to make our journey less risky:

1. Knife or multitool

A knife or a multitool is actually one of the most important things to carry during a trek. It has a lot of uses. It can be helpful in your ordinary trekking activities like cutting ropes, twigs or branches, cooking, and most importantly, this can be used for self-defense.

Those people roaming around the forests have weapons most of the time. They either use it for hunting or for doing grievous acts. It is important that you also have a tool to use whenever there’s an attacker.

2. Rope

Having a rope can save you from a lot of headaches. You can use it for assistance when the trek is challenging. You can tie it on the trees and serve as a support for your shelter. When crossing a river with a strong current, this can also help you and your group. And of course, it can be a useful self-defense tool as well. We all have seen action movies using ropes as weapons. We just have to learn how to use it as a self-defense tool.

3. Bulletproof Backpack Armor

A bulletproof backpack armor could be one of the most effective tools that you can bring when you are going for a trek. If your safety is your utmost priority, then you should consider having a bulletproof backpack armor.

Bulletproof backpack armors can benefit you in various ways.

First, it can protect your personal belongings. You will put everything in your backpack, and you need to have a reliable backpack for that. You will be going on a trek and not juost an ordinary trip. You will be traveling for miles on a not-so-friendly trail, and you have to expect that there will be some difficulties. You also need to secure your things.

Next, it can protect you from hunters. Some hunters shoot even without realizing that they’re hitting the wrong target. Some don’t have a second thought in shooting something that is moving, thinking that it’s an animal.

And also, it can intentionally protect you from harmful people who intend to sabotage your journey. As we have previously discussed, there will really be people who would seek to destroy other people’s lives. During a trek, you are not free from risks. Be it gunshots or machete attacks – You can be protected if you have this tool.

You don’t have to place an extra burden upon yourself to bring another tool as a protective gear. You can be hitting two birds with one stone with this tool. This reliable backpack can secure your belongings, and you can also be placing yourself in lesser risks from dangers. Although it cannot completely get rid of the threat, it can at least minimize it.

Final Words

Trekking has a lot of benefits not only in the physical aspect of human beings but also in the mental, emotional, and social well-being. But we also need to keep in mind that even though it is beneficial, there are some risks to be considered. And it will always be better to enjoy the beauty of nature, spend time with family and friends, and spend solitary time without worrying much about other things.