THIS WEEK: No. 1-ranked North Dakota State heads east to confront 18th-ranked Delaware that Saturday, Sept. 14. Game time is 1 p.m. ET in Delaware Stadium (16,730) at Newark. Both teams are 2-0 following NDSU conquer North Dakota 38-7 at the home opener and Delaware opened Colonial Athletic Association play a triple-overtime 44-36 win in Rhode Island. You are in the ideal spot to discover how to see the North Dakota State vs Delaware live Streaming flow guide – it will not even matter where on the planet you’re.



TELEVISION: KVLY along with the NBC North Dakota system will take the match with Brian Shawn combined by Lee Timmerman and sideline reporter Ryan Gellner. Pregame policy hosted by Beth Hoole and Alex Egan starts at 11 a.m. CT.. Outside of this NBC North Dakota seeing place, the match will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia and FloFootball.com together with Andrew Bogusch and Qadry Ismail calling the activity. This is the sole NDSU match this year without ESPN+ policy.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs Delaware Live Stream FCS College Football Free

RADIO: Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. CT about the Peterson Farms Seed Bison Radio Network using fourth-year NDSU play-by-play voice Jeff Culhane combined by NDSU and Buffalo Bills hall of famer Phil Hansen and NDSU sideline reporter Jeremy Jorgenson. Extended coverage anyplace on 107.9 The Fox, Bison 1660 and 92.7 FM comprises”Bison Tailgate” from 8:30-9:30 with Brad Jones and Nate Tanguay and”Bison Game Day” from 9:30-11:30 with Keith Brake and Cole Jirik. Brake and Jirik go back for”Bison Hotline” with Chris Hanson for 2 hours after the system broadcast.



ONLINE: NDSU All Access provides free music streaming of NDSU football games in addition to live movie of Bison house games to readers on GoBison.com/allaccess as well as the NDSU Athletics mobile program. Live stats for NDSU home games are offered on BisonStats.com. Follow alongside in-game upgrades on Twitter @NDSUfootball.

NDSU won 38-10 on homecoming in Fargo this past year. The Blue Hens threw interceptions on three of the first five possessions such as a 36-yard return for touchdown by linebacker Jabril Cox on Delaware’s first offensive play of the match which gave NDSU an early 14-0 lead. Quarterback Easton Stick accounted for 321 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the Bison averaged 7.6 yards per play and outgained Delaware 527 into 152 in complete yards. NDSU is 6-1 against groups in the Colonial Athletic Association since starting Division I play with in 2004.

RARE EAST COAST GAME: Saturday’s match at Delaware are the sixth time that the Bison play a match on the East Coast. NDSU played Army in 1932, George Washington in 1932 and 1937, Shippensburg (Pa.) at the 1981 Division II semifinals, and Georgia Southern in 2006.

BISON LEAD NATION IN PASSING EFFICIENCY: North Dakota State directs the FCS in staff passing efficacy behind redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance, that has just five incompletions with six touchdowns in just two matches. Lance is currently 21 of 26 passing for 347 yards and final week completed passes to eight distinct receivers in the 38-7 win over North Dakota. Lance also ranks first nationally in yards per rush (10.05) and factors responsible for (60) and second in rushing TDs (4).

NDSU TOPS UND IN 112th MEETING: Quarterback Trey Lance rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 38-7 from the 112th meeting between the teams last Saturday at Fargo. Security Michael Tutsie created a group – and – career-high seven tackles and two interceptions for the Bison defense, which held UND to only 68 yards on the floor. Seven NDSU ball carriers united for 266 rushing yards directed by Lance’s 95 yards on 16 carries. Ty Brooks had 13 carries for 37 yards and Adam Cofield rushed twice for 40 yards.

JOHNSON LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: North Dakota State right guard Zack Johnson has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following 12 knockdowns and permitting zero pressures from North Dakota State’s 38-7 win over North Dakota. Johnson rated out in 98 percent in his second career start at right guard helping NDSU dash for 266 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, convert 9 of 14 third downs, and retain the ball for at least 35 minutes in the competition. Johnson was a two-year starter at right tackle and an FCS All-American at 2018 before shifting places this past year.

LANCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance has been the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week after accounting for 301 yards and six touchdowns at the 57-10 triumph over Butler. Lance has been 10 of 11 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns with five carries for 116 yards and 2 scores.

10th LARGEST CROWD FOR BISON FOOTBALL: The audience of 34,544 to get NDSU-Butler at the first Division I match at Goal Field in Minneapolis was the 10th biggest crowd in Bison history and many from the FCS this year. Just eight other colleges out of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 attracted bigger crowds on opening weekend: BYU, South Florida, Memphis, UCF, San Diego State, UAB, Cincinnati and UTEP.

SIX TRUE FRESHMEN PLAY: Six true freshmen made their collegiate debut for North Dakota State from the season-opener from Butler: wide receiver Jake Lippe, security Julian Wlodarczyk, operating back Kobe Johnson, kicker Griffin Crosa, tight end Travis Yohnke and defensive tackle Javier Derritt.

HOME OPENERS: North Dakota State’s 38-7 win over North Dakota has been NDSU’s 21st directly home-opening success since 1999, that’s the second longest active streak among FCS applications.

BISON RETURN SEVEN FULL-TIME STARTERS: North Dakota State yields three offensive starters and four defensive starters from a year’s 15-0 national championship team. Offensive linemen Dillon Radunz and Zack Johnson reunite with tight end Ben Ellefson within an offensive unit which will have a new quarterback and dropped 65 percent of its racing yards, 80 percent of its own receptions and 84 percent of its getting yards. NDSU nevertheless has depth at running back in which Ty Brooks, Adam Cofield and Saybein Clark united for 200 conveys, 1,391 yards and 12 touchdowns this past year. On defense, the Bison return their top tackler at Buck Buchanan Award candidate Jabril Cox in linebacker, second-leading sack-getter in defensive ending Derrek Tuszka, leading pass defender James Hendricks in security, and cornerback Marquise Bridges.

12-GAME SCHEDULE: Even though 12-game regular season programs are the standard for its Football Bowl Subdivision, this season’s 12-game program from the Football Championship Subdivision is a rare departure from the typical 11-game slate according to the 2019 calendar. Teams aren’t required to perform 12 games. NDSU competitions North Dakota and Missouri State each have 11-game programs with just two bye weeks. The previous time NDSU played with a 12-game regular year was 2014 if the Bison beat Iowa State 34-14 at the opener and proceeded to win their fourth FCS national tournament. The upcoming 12-game schedule chance is currently in 2024.

Cox finished fourth in the voting This past Year after being chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year at the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He headed the Bison defense and ranked 10th at the MVFC using 91 total tackles in 2018 and ended with 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions involving two for touchdowns, three pass breakups and seven quarterback hurries. He had been the 2017 MVFC Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

WEGNER ON WATCH LIST FOR FCS PUNTER OF THE YEAR: Junior punter Garret Wegner is on the preseason watch list for its inaugural FCS Punter of the Year award from the Augusta Sports Council, that is home to the Ray Guy Award since 2000 honoring the nation’s best punters since the FBS degree. Wegner has been All-MVFC first group in 2018 averaging 43.0 yards on 59 punts, which was 11th at the FCS. He had 14 punts of 50-plus yards, a league-best 27 punts in the 20-yard lineup, and the other 16 fair grabs. NDSU competitions returned 20 punts for only 3.3 yards per return and the Bison ranked sixth nationally in net punting with a 39.15 average.

FIVE PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS: North Dakota State contains five preseason All-Americans such as junior linebacker Jabril Cox and senior offensive lineman Zack Johnson, who were each named to initial groups from HERO Sports, Athlon Sports and STATS FCS. Junior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was next group by HERO Sports, senior defensive end Derrek Tuszka was appointed to the STATS FCS second group and HERO Sports third group, and junior punter Garret Wegner was third group by STATS FCS.

Offensive linemen Zack Johnson and Dillon Radunz combined linebacker Jabril Cox, security James Hendricks, defensive end Derrek Tuszka and punter Garret Wegner to the initial group.

CAPTAINS: North Dakota State’s six captains at 2019 chosen by a vote of staff members are security James Hendricks, cornerback Marquise Bridges, running back Ty Brooks, tight end Ben Ellefson, offensive lineman Zack Johnson and defensive end Derrek Tuszka.

MERCADEL GETS SIXTH YEAR: After finishing the 2018 period with a knee injury, North Dakota State linebacker Aaron Mercadel has obtained a sixth year of eligibility in 2020. This news attracts NDSU’s current senior group to only 14 following the Bison boasted their biggest incoming course ever with 24 seniors around the 2018 team.

BISON ON 23-GAME WINNING STREAK: North Dakota State possesses the longest active winning streak at the FCS in 23 matches, which will be next greatest in Missouri Valley Football Conference history and fifth greatest in FCS history supporting the album 33-game Bison winning series from 2012 to 2014.

15-TIME NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: North Dakota State won its 15th Football national championship in 2018. NDSU maintained three College Division national championships in 1965, 1968 and 1969, five Division II titles in 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988 and 1990, and has been the first team in college football history to win five consecutive national titles with FCS crowns in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 before winning in 2017.

BISON WIN RECORD SEVENTH FCS TITLE: North Dakota State has won seven of the previous eight FCS championships to transcend Georgia Southern’s listing of six FCS names. The Bison are 7-0 in seven FCS name game looks.

Many FCS Championship Game Appearances

Seven – North Dakota State (7-0)

Seven – Youngstown State (4-3)

FIFTH UNDEFEATED, UNTIED FCS CHAMPION: Last year’s 15-0 North Dakota State team was the fifth to go ahead and untied in winning the FCS championship linking Eastern Kentucky at 1982 (13-0), Georgia Southern at 1989 (15-0), Marshall at 1996 (15-0) and NDSU at 2013 (15-0).

UNBEATEN SEASONS: Eleven teams have gone in Missouri Valley Football Conference games since 1985, and just North Dakota State (2013 and 2018) and Southern Illinois (2009) have achieved it via an eight-game convention program. There were 15 undefeated NDSU teams as 1894 such as the 2018 nationwide winners (15-0).

EIGHT STRAIGHT CONFERENCE TITLES: NDSU won its eighth consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference championship in 2018, topping the league record seven directly by Northern Iowa in the early 1990s. NDSU won MVFC names in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. North Dakota State has won 35 Football conference championships such as 26 from the North Central Conference (last in 1994) and one at the Great West Football Conference (2006).

Many Consecutive Conference Titles in Division I Football

BISON PICKED TO WIN VALLEY FOOTBALL CROWN: North Dakota State topped the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll with 392 points and 32 of the 40 first-place votes against the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors. South Dakota State made the second place in the survey, ending with 348 total points along with four first-place votes. Illinois State (289 points), Indiana State (279) and Northern Iowa (266) were closely bunched for third, fifth and fourth position, although Illinois State (3) and Indiana State (1) additionally obtained first-place mentions. South Dakota arrived in sixth followed by Youngstown State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Missouri State (80).

BISON AT HOME: NDSU is 75-6 in the home because 2010 such as a 24-1 mark at the FCS playoffs. The Bison have won 65 of their previous 67 home games on non-conference competitions with its final home loss coming from the 2016 semifinals into James Madison. NDSU is 24-4 at home all-time contrary to FCS Top 10 teams. North Dakota State ranked fifth at the FCS last year using an average home attendance of 18,106.

DECADE LEADER: North Dakota State’s 123 wins this decade are far more than every other app in college Football. NDSU is 114-8 because the beginning of 2011, the first of five consecutive national championship seasons. North Dakota State retains the distinction of becoming the winningest Division II application of the 1980s, heading 103-20-2 from 1980-89 using four national titles in that interval.

91 – Eastern Washington (91-31)

86 – Jacksonville State (86-29)

83 – James Madison (83-34)

FCS Winningest Teams, 2010s (by pct.)

.904 – North Dakota State (123-13)

.778 – Harvard (70-20)

.748 – Jacksonville State (86-29)

.746 – Eastern Washington (91-31)

.738 – Sam Houston State (93-33)

SUCCESS VS. THE FBS: NDSU has a 9-3 record against Football Bowl Subdivision competitions and has won six in a row against FBS foes because 2010 with wins at Kansas (6-3), Minnesota (37-24), Colorado State (22-7), Kansas State (24-21), Iowa State (34-14) and 11th-ranked Iowa (23-21). NDSU has three potential FBS matches from Oregon in 2020, Arizona in 2022 and Colorado at 2024. NDSU’s initial three FBS wins were against Ball State (2006), Central Michigan (2007) and Minnesota (2007).

ANNIVERSARY SEASONS: Three landmarks have been celebrated this year with all the 150th anniversary of school Football, the 125th anniversary of NDSU Football, and also the 35th anniversary of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU has commissioned artist Terrence Fogarty to get a limited-edition commemorative painting available at GoBison.com/painting. It sports iconic pictures from the app’s humble beginnings in 1894 via NDSU’s modern-day FCS dynasty.

