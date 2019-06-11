Rafael Nadal is now heading straight to Wimbledon following yet another title at Roland Garros. This meant he further cemented himself as the greatest player on clay and also drew nearer to Federer’s Grand slam record. Following this victory he has proved a popular selection amongst punters using the latest betting bonus codes to support him for Wimbledon. However, he will be looking for his first title there since 2010, but can certainly take heart from his impressive recent success in Paris. This victory also meant he became the first player, male or female, to win the same major twelve times. A stunning sporting achievement.

A dozen times a champion 🏆@RafaelNadal is the first player, male or female, to win the same major twelve times. (via @TennisChannel) pic.twitter.com/bpt1Es57Iq — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2019

Nadal was knocked out of the competition in the semi-final stages last season to eventual winner Novak Djokovic. This was a five set thriller as Djokovic progressed through to the final following a 10-8 success in the final set. This is another reason why Nadal will feel he has as strong a chance as ever of another victory in London.

The Spaniard is a two time winner of the competition with his victories coming in 2008 and 2010. The 2008 victory will live long in the memory for tennis fans as the final provided one of the greatest matches in history. This saw Nadal face off against Roger Federer in the final, as he eventually won the game 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7. It still to this day stands as the longest championship match in Wimbledon history, with the play lasting four hours and 48 minutes. There were also two rain delays as the event actually stretched over seven hours.

Nadal then entered the tournament as the World number one in 2010, which saw him progress through to the final to face off against Tomas Berdych. This was also the fourth consecutive Wimbledon that Nadal had reached the final, as he had missed the 2009 tournament due to injuries. Berdych was the 12th seed at the time, so Nadal was the strong favourite for the final. The Spaniard produced a ruthless performance winning the final in straight sets by 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

This is why it has been a little surprising that Nadal has failed to win another title at Wimbledon, despite him continuing to remain at the top of the sport and a dominating force at the French. Can Nadal finally end the nine year wait and land another title? This would also draw him one closer to reaching Federer’s haul of 20 Grand slam titles.