Watch Online JETS vs FALCONS NFL Preseason Week 2 Game

JETS vs FALCONS NFL Preseason Week 2 Game .The Jets visit Atlanta for New York’s next preseason game against the Falcons as injuries continue to mount. Although the Jets lost to the Giants a week past, the starters on defense and offense seemed amazing and will look to build on their performance this week against the Falcons.

The Jets and Falcons are scheduled to kick off tonight in Mercedes Benz Stadium at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht, and Peter Schrager will call the match on WCBS two in New York

After losing to the Giants in Week 1 of the preseason, oddsmakers gave the Falcons the nod over New York for Week two at -2. The over-under now sits in 43.5, which is slightly surprising to get a preseason tilt.

Le’Veon Bell is not expected to perform for its 2nd successive game, but Sam Darnold must not have any trouble building off his strong one-series screen against the Giants. It’ll be tough to follow up his best passer rating out of a week before, however there are still things the crime can improve in Week 2. This week will also feature a great deal of hardship with all these accidents throughout the roster. It is going to also be an additional chance for men on the roster bubble to show that they belong.

