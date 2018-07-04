Whether you’re watching ESPN or a favorite sports channel on DISH Latino, you probably have noticed some subtle – and other not so subtle – changes in sports TV over the years. What exactly are these changes, though? What’s causing them?

However, the changes we’ve seen so far prompt an even bigger question? While we’ve seen plenty of changes in sports TV, what changes will we see? What is the future of sports TV? In this article, we will take a look at what you can expect from sports TV in the coming years.

It Won’t Be Limited to Cable

Right now, we think of sports TV as something that comes with a cable package. It’s the same mentality that we have with news networks – if you want to watch a news show, your first instinct is to turn to your cable package.

Times and technology are changing rapidly, though. Streaming services are already dipping their toe into carrying news shows on their services. Hulu, for example, has an entire section devoted to cable networks and even offers, for an extra fee, users to get live TV or HBO added to their streaming package.

With this in mind, it only makes sense that we will soon be able to stream the big game and the reaction of sports journalists’ reactions to it. To reference the earlier example, Hulu’s live TV program already offers some sports channels.

You Will Hear More About ESports

ESports is the forum of professional video game tournaments. These aren’t the let’s players you see on platforms like YouTube, though. Professionals in the eSports community usually dedicate a large portion of their lives to the games that they compete in. They train and sometimes even form teams to work on.

Historically, the position of eSports as a sport has been controversial to say the least. On one side, these gamers argue that they practice and train as much as any athlete. On the other hand, those of the opposing viewpoint argue that these professionals don’t commit to the same athletic quality of traditional sports.

Setting opinions aside, the fact is that these gaming tournaments are touching the mainstream media as they grow in popularity. Fitting them into the traditional categories of TV, it will likely sports channels that will pick up these broadcasts as their potential for making a profit off it grows.

Live Broadcasts Will Be More Interactive

In the past, live broadcasts predicted how fans would feel. For example, you would hear statements such as “fans must feel this way right now about this event”. Now, though, you don’t have to wait for a reaction to an event.

Any sports fan on a platform like Facebook or Twitter has seen the immediate reaction that can be had over any event in sports. If a team wins or an athlete does something, you can see the reaction to that event online within seconds.

In modern sports TV, this will be used to enhance a broadcast. Now and in the future, you will see much more interaction between the broadcaster and the viewers. This could be in the form of getting an audience opinion on a subject or even opening up a fan Q&A when a broadcaster is interviewing an athlete.

It May Move Away From TV

When someone says “sports TV” or “sports channel”, it only makes sense that people think of turning on their TVs. Even the idea of a streaming service doesn’t really take away from the concept of sports “TV” because many people connect streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to their televisions.

You may see, though, that sports TV moves to apps and mobile devices as we move forward. This is because everyone is looking for convenience. This means that if someone can watch the same sports stations that they see on TV on an app during their train ride to work, they will. This is great for sports stations because the more viewers they have, the more money they make.