It is almost everybody’s dream to have a well-rounded and shapely butt. However, training well to get that awesome booty does come with the extra advantage of a strong lower back. Skeletal muscles always play a significant role in ensuring your body maintains good posture. Having weak muscles does take a toll on your overall aesthetics and in extremities may affect your mobility and flexibility.

Lest we forget, a healthy and balanced diet is also essential to getting the best out of your exercise routine. Additionally, you can include a few supplements and performance enhancements to complement both your training routine and diet.

According to statistics, most lower back pain cases originate from having overly tight muscles or lack of enough support, which creates unevenness and triggers pain.

Ok, now let’s get to the real subject. Glutes consist of gluteus minimus, medius, and maximus. These muscles are responsible for lateral movements, extensions and circular motions of the hips. Besides, they also stabilize and support the lower back through a range of moves.

Below, we take a look at some exercises to strengthen those glutes and get rid of that lower back pain. Remember, it’s necessary to go through a light warm-up and stretching session before you start working out. This is critical to stimulating your muscles, making them ready for physical activities.

Squats with Hip Extension

How it’s done:

Stand with your feet some distance apart. Under both feet, place a resistance band while holding each end with your hands.

Go down into a squat. With your glutes squeezed, stand up from the squat.

Stretch one leg behind you into a hip extension. Make sure you maintain a straight back.

Get back to the starting point and do the squat with hip extension with the opposite leg.

This move aims to strengthen your gluteus maximus. Do at least three sets of around ten reps each.

Hip Bridges with Abduction

How it’s done:

Lie with your back and knees bent with the soles of your feet firmly on the ground. Place a small resistance band around your legs at a point slightly above the knees.

Slowly raise your butt from the floor. You should assume a straight line from your neck to your knees. Remember to resist the inward pull from the band.

Lower your booty back to the floor and repeat.

This routine aims to strengthen your gluteus medius, which is located on the outside of your hips.

Do three sets of around ten reps each.

Clam Shell Exercises

How it’s done:

Lie on your side with the knees bent. Place the resistance band in a similar position as in the hip bridges with abduction.

From that position, gently open and close your knees.

You can make it more challenging by assuming a side-plank position with hips raised off the floor.

Do around three sets of 10 reps each.