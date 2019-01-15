In India, betting is still not that much developed. But still, there is some betting site that has entered the Indian rupee in their currencies. That means Dev betting websites are accepting Indian rupees also. Furthermore, there are several step websites who have given the option to translate the content into the Hindi language. All these changes show that the online betting market is entering India also. Here in this article, we are going to provide you details about some of the best Indian betting sites you can use to bet online from India but before that, we want to provide you some more details about betting from India. So let’s start the procedure.

How to bet online from India

In India, a sport betting is absolutely legal but before starting betting there are some procedures you have to complete.

First of all open a betting account at the bookmaker:

If you want to open a betting account then it is very easy and quick

Choose a bookmaker; there are several bookmakers available who can help you in opening your Betting Account

Now you need to fill up the form carefully. Must remember that you have chosen the CURRENCY carefully because once you chose it, it will not be altered

It is important to complete the registration procedure within 30 days of filling the form

To complete the registration, you need to send the copy of an identity document (passport or ID card).

Preferred Payment Method Must Be Chosen:

The barrier that makes the expansion of online Betting in India slower is because of the money deposit at the bookmakers. There are several cases occurs where the money deposit procedure through MasterCard or Visa Card sales. In order to avoid this barrier, Indians started using e-wallet services including Neteller and Skrill etc. these wallet services make the transactions easier for Indian users.

Top Online Sports Betting Sites for India

From several online betting sites available in India we have to lose some of the best sports betting sites for Indian users. In order to make betting in India more easy and fun, we have evaluated the websites on the following parameters.

Financial stability

The reputation of the website

Payment methods

Accepting Indian Rupee or not

95% payout at minimum

Available at all devices including PC and mobiles

Take a look over the following best Indian betting websites that you can consider for investing your money.

India Betting Sites 1XBET Betrally Planet Win 365 MARATHON beat Online Since 2007 2012 2009 1997 Rating 5 starts 05 stars 4.5 stars 4 stars Holder 1X Corp N.V. Zapzap Marketing SKS365 Group Panbet Ltd. Headquarters Russia Cyprus Austria United Kingdom Active Clients 2,500,000 + 1,500,000 3,750,000 + 600,000 + Info Bookmakers Gambling Industry Online Bookie & Shop Online Bookie Online Bookie & Shop Online Bookie – Specialist in Sports Betting Live Odds Soccer Betting Asian Handicap – Average Payout 98,50% 95,50% 96,00% 98,25% – Indian Rupee Supported Supported NOT Supported Supported – Odds Format UK, EU, US, HK, MY, ID UK, EU, US EU UK, EU, US, HK, MY, ID – Platform Android, Apple, Windows Android, Apple, Windows Android, Apple, Windows Android, Apple, Windows Official Website www.1xbet.com www.betrallyindia.com www.planetwin365.com www.marathonbet.com

How to open an account from India

It is absolutely legal, easy and very quick to open an account at Online Bookmakers. Follow the instructions given below to complete the procedure:

Essential requirements:

Age: At least 18 years

A Valid Email address must also be there

It is important to have a valid ID including Passport or ID Card

Registration Form must be completed:

Enter the following details properly in the registration form:

Personal Details

Email Address and Your Contact Number (India +91)

Preferred Language, Time Zone, and Odds Format.

Select a Currency:

While choosing the currency must ensure that you have chosen preferred currency (Indian Rupees, US Dollar, EUR, etc..). Remember, the chosen currency cannot be altered.