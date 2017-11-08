In our detailed guide on how to write a position paper, you will find effective strategies and techniques that will help you cope with this challenging task.

How to Write a Position Paper : Effective Strategies and Techniques

A position paper is a type of academic writing when a student has to do a research on a controversial issue and then write a paper that presents his point of view. Writing a position paper might be a daunting task because it requires strong analytical and critical thinking skills and an ability to convey your ideas effectively in a logical manner. Feeling that it’s too complicated for you and are ready to delegate this task to somebody else and ask him ‘do my essays’? In our easy guide, you will find effective techniques and strategies for writing a successful compelling position paper that will help you cope with this challenging task.

But before we start discussing how to write a position paper, let’s identify the purpose of creating a position paper. The main purpose of a position paper is to take part in a larger debate on some issue and to state and support your opinion or some course of actions. Your paper has to describe your position on the issue and your rationale for that position. Keep in mind that your position paper has to be based on convincing facts that will make a solid foundation for your argument. When writing your position paper, you should

use convincing evidence to support your position (relevant statistics, events, and dates)

prove your position with references or quotations from primary sources

explain the strengths and weaknesses of your personal position

assess possible solutions and provide some recommendations

Strategies for Organizing the Writing Process

First, you have to choose a problem where there is a division of opinions. Your issue should be arguable with relevant facts and inductive reasoning. You may take an issue on which you already have established an opinion and are ready to support it to convince the others. But you should examine your opinion critically and learn about the opposite views to understand possible challenges that you may face when you support your opinion. Debatable topics are usually complex with multiple solutions so you should limit your topic to something manageable. Do a thorough research on your issue and find primary sources and documents. Consider different aspects when suggesting possible solutions and giving recommendations. Outline your position paper which should include an introduction, the body, and a conclusion.

Structure of a Position Paper

In the introduction, you need to identify the issue and state your own position. Do your best to catch your readers’ attention.

The body of your position paper can consist of several paragraphs and each paragraph has to present an idea that clarifies a part of your thesis statement and is supported by relevant convincing facts or evidence. Your evidence can include quotations from credible primary sources, experts’ opinions, statistics, and indisputable events or dates. You can also provide the background information on the issue and discuss the both sides of this issue to sound more objective and convincing. When analyzing both sides of the argument, you should take into account strengths and weaknesses of different positions. When discussing your position, provide counter-arguments against potential criticism. Provide reasons why your position is optimum. Your paper will be a success if you persuade your reader to consider opposing points of view and come to the conclusion that the side you have chosen is the most reasonable.