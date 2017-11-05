After a treacherous start to the season, Everton are now on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.

But what sort of manager will the Toffees look to appoint? Do they need a firefighter like Sam Allardyce to stave off the threat of relegation? A European import like Thomas Tuchel to guide them to glory? A familiar face in David Moyes? Or the steady hand of Sean Dyche?

A quick look at the football betting odds relating to Everton shows the predicament they face: The Toffees are 8/1 to be relegated, odds-on to finish in the top half and 40/1 to finish in the top six at bet365.

The Contenders

In the days following the Koeman fallout, many fancied Everton under-23’s manager, David Unsworth, to get the position full-time after taking on the caretaker role.

Source: Everton Football Club via Facebook

Most Evertonians admire the work he has done with Blues’ under-23 team, who he guided to Premier League 2 success last season. The chairman, players and former colleagues also speak in glowing terms of the former Everton player, affectionately known as ‘Rhino’ among the Goodison faithful.

But three defeats in his opening three games at caretaker boss have severely damaged his chances – despite a slight improvement in performances.

So maybe the quick fixes that were believed to be needed at Everton are considerable bigger than first thought? And, with that in mind, perhaps a more experienced Premier League hand is in need.

Sean Dyche could well fit that bill. The Burnley boss is the Premier League’s third-longest serving manager having recently enjoyed his fifth anniversary at Turf Moor.

Dyche has overseen two promotions during his tenure with the Clarets, and his side currently sit comfortably in the top half of the table. But with everything going so well at Burnley, and his reputation steadily building, would he want to leave for an Everton team that is well out of sorts? The prospect of a much bigger playing budget – as well as a hike in his own salary – may prove sufficient motivation though.

However, it is understood that majority shareholder at the Toffees, Farhad Moshiri, has his heart set on a ‘big name’ to bring success to Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti would certainly fit that profile, with a resume that includes managerial positions at Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG and – most recently – Bayern Munich. The Italian has won the Champions League no less than three times.

However, the question is whether Ancelotti would be interested in a move to Goodison Park? Especially with a big paycheck supposedly awaiting him in China.

That leads us to Thomas Tuchel, who is currently without a job after a fallout with Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. There is no doubt Tuchel would be a popular appointment. His unemployment also removes a hurdle to appointing him, but he is said to be holding out for a club offering Champions League football. The Toffees are on the verge of crashing out of the Europa League, but could the lure of the Premier League and Moshiri’s millions convince him to move to Merseyside?

The Non-Runners

That brings us on to the names of those who have been linked to the Everton vacancy, but would be enormous shocks if appointed.

Source: England Football Team via Facebook

Sam Allardyce may be among the bookmakers’ favourites, but he would be a very underwhelming appointment for Evertonians. Allardyce has built a stellar Premier League firefighting record, but surely the Blues aren’t in that much trouble just yet, and should still be focussed on breaching the top six rather than battling relegation.

Another familiar name linked to Goodison Park is David Moyes. Sure, the Blues’ former manager did a very good job at stabilising the club in his 11 years at the club, but poor spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland have damaged his stock considerably.

And then there’s Wales manager, Chris Coleman, who won’t be getting the job. Simple.