Even though baseball has a lot of endorsers in the US, there’s no doubt in the fact that the most popular American sport is football. And the proof is in the fact that football is by far the most bet on sport in the country, especially when the Super Bowl season approaches. So if you enjoy football and you’re looking to earn some extra money, you can always try betting, as long as you keep the activity under control. Below we’ll list some tips for betting that can help you win money on the NFL in 2019.

Keep Track

Before you become a betting expert, it’s very important to be aware of the fact that you should bet only using money that you can afford to lose. Winning every time you bet is not guaranteed, so if you do lose, make sure that it doesn’t affect your living expenses.

Now that we’ve established that, we can talk about one of the most important things that you should do if you’re seriously getting into betting: keep a record of your bets. Take a notebook and a pen or your laptop, and record details of every game that you have bet on. The reason why it is crucial to do so is because you want to check these records every time you bet, so you can increase your chances and also stay under control. In order to be more clear, here are some of the things that you should keep track of:

Which bets you win and which ones you lose

How much money you lose or win for every bet that you make

How much money you stake on each bet individually

Forget Favorites

If you’re a football fan, chances are you have a favorite NFL team that you’ve been obsessed with for years. Unfortunately, when it comes to betting, you can’t really bet on your favorite team every time; there’s plenty of other ways to be supportive of them. Making money while betting requires you to stop being biased towards a certain team, and just make the smartest decisions based on stats, team performances and your personal record mentioned above.

Know the Sport and the Team

This one might sound pretty obvious, but you would be surprised to find out that many people who bet on football games are doing it without being very familiar with the rules of the sport itself. And that’s ok if you’re only doing it for fun. But if you really want to develop a betting strategy, you have to make sure that you truly understand the game of football.

More so, you should do research on every team that you’re planning to bet on because this is the best way to differentiate good bets from the ones that are just okay. Here are a few things that you should look for when you’re betting on a certain team:

Information about injured players in the team

Their results in the current season

Info about their attack and defense strategies

Records of their performance in past seasons

The Bookmakers

As the number of people betting on football is increasing every year, so does the number of bookmakers out there. There are so many bookmakers on every corner of every street, that it just wouldn’t make sense to stick to just one. Another thing that you can do, is to go for online bookmakers, which is a great way to take advantage of technology and earn money from the comfort of your own couch. More so, depending on which bookmaker you use, you might be able to deposit and withdraw money by using PayPal.

If you’re a football fan, you already know how thrilling and exciting it gets. Well, considering that, we could look at betting as the cherry on the top; this adds a whole new level of excitement to the proceedings. While nothing is guaranteed when you’re betting, it does help to keep track of your bets and to develop a betting strategy and to do lots of research before every bet that you make. And more important than everything is to keep betting under control and to make sure that you only bet money that you can afford to lose.