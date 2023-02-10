For the first time since 2017, the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC lock horns in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to call themselves World Champions.

This Sunday’s showpiece looks to be a monumental event both on and off the field with millions of people tuning into the action across the world.

The Super Bowl has long been one of the most heavily wagered sporting events and it’s estimated that $16 billion dollars will be bet on the game. Ahead of what could be a classic encounter, here are some of the top bets that you can look out for.

Outcome

Despite there being hundreds of betting markets, the most action on NFL lines will simply be on who will win the game. At the moment the bookmakers are finding it hard to separate the two teams with the Philadelphia Eagles just edging favoritism.

The two teams have taken similar roads to reach this year’s Super Bowl with both the Chiefs and Eagles going 14 – 3 through the regular season. However, it’s been in the Playoffs where the Eagles have marginally been the better team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, the Eagles have made light work of both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, whilst the Chiefs have had to battle past both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles look to be the team playing the better football and it will be interesting to see how they handle the occasion against there more experienced rivals.

Ahead of this year’s game, Betway, one of the world’s biggest bookmakers took a trip down to the Tottenham Hotspur training complex to pick the brains of some of the clubs’ finest players.

Called the ‘Teammate’s Challenge’, each team needed to correctly predict what the other was thinking, often resulting in hilarious outcomes. Before the big game, make sure you check out the video.

Total points

There are numerous markets that can be bet on ahead of the game and one of the most popular bet types will be how many points will be scored in the game. The bookmakers will set a total, and it is up to the bettor as to whether they think the total amount of points will be higher or lower than the pre-set number.

For Sunday’s clash the pre-determined number looks to be around 51 (please note this number might vary across different bookmakers). Both teams contain explosive offences and if both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are at their brilliant best, that could be a total that is reached easily.

Touchdown Scorers

With both teams containing such potent offenses, there will be many people looking to place a bet on who might score the first touchdown.

For the Eagles A.J Brown has been one of the major reasons as to why they have made it this far and the powerful wide-out is bound to be a popular selection.

The Chiefs contain the biggest red-zone threat in the game in the form of Travis Kelce. Kelce has been a force in the Playoffs, playing a pivotal route in helping his team overcome both the Bengals and Jaguars. He will be one of the most bet on players in the game.