The beginning of the NFL season is finally approaching and training camps are slowly beginning to open up. As can be expected, most eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to see how these teams perform the year after their respective Super Bowl experiences. The Chiefs should start the season as the overwhelming favorites to repeat as AFC Champions and get back to the Super Bowl once again this year. Other teams like the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC always have high expectations and it could easily be either of their turns to return to the Super Bowl this season.

A lot of media attention will be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reunite in Florida after dominating with the Patriots for the better part of the past two decades. Check out lines.com for all the NFL news you can handle as we get closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just not getting any respect in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are the odds on favorites to win the division and they deserve the respect based on how they played last season. But the Steelers were a different animal last season missing hall of fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before week one even started. What unfolded was an embarrassment on offense compared to what the Steel City was used to but a coming out party for what may be one of the deepest defenses in the league.The Steelers ranked number one in turnovers and number one in adjusted sack rate, two key metrics when measuring defensive effectiveness. A deep and aggressive defense with an offense that brings back Big Ben, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dionate Johnson, Eric Ebron, Vance MacDonald, James Conner, and Jaylen Samuels is a force to be reckoned with. This may be the deepest team top to bottom in the division and should not be being disrespected like they are.

The Chicago Bears had a forgettable season in 2019 after routing the NFC North division the year before. The Bears had a tough schedule last year, something they will not have to contend with this year as they get one of the easiest schedules in the NFL by strength of schedule rating. The Bears added to their strengths signing pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Cowboys to build upon Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks up front on the defensive line. They also re-signed Danny Trevathan to solidify their linebacker core behind them. On offense the Bears added some depth at tight end in Jimmy Graham, but also drafted Cole Kmet, potentially the top tight end in this year’s NFL Draft. With Nick Foles possibly taking over from Mitch Trubisky, the Bears could make a run this season if they can do well in their own division.

The Denver Broncos completely changed their draft mentality by going offense first to give quarterback Drew Lock as many weapons as he can handle. The Broncos added speed by drafting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Penn State speedster KJ Hamler to add to Courtland Sutton to create one of the fastest and deepest wide receiver groups in the league. They also signed back Melvin Gordon to create a three-headed monster with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. If Noah Fant can continue to develop and the defense is its usual strong self, the Broncos could turn some heads this year, and challenge for the AFC West division or at least an AFC wildcard spot.