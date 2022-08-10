If you are not good at taking into situations prevailing in a match, then you have certainly not done enough in the improvement of your soccer techniques. It is a fact that learning the art of 1v1 soccer skills, makes an exceptional soccer player. However, learning the skill of ball mastery, particularly during an in-game circumstance, according to Avram Grant is significantly instrumental as it can turn you into a game-changer. Here is what a player needs for transforming him into a game-changer.

Importance of Muscle Memory

A soccer player cannot become a game-changer while working on his 1v1 skills with his teammates because in-game circumstances are not there. Not even the pressure is there nor can it be created by artificial means. 1v1 skills can only be put to test when there is a genuine in-game situation and the pressure is there. In this connection, building and enhancing your muscle memory is enormously crucial. This muscle memory in turn can be increased through continuous training on 1v1 skills every day.

Ball Mastery Training/Practice

There are several methods for achieving ball mastery skill. Continuous training is the key for becoming a master of the ball and ball mastery training will inevitably develop confidence in a player. In addition to confidence, ball mastery is also a huge source of obtaining great control, increasing co-ordination and in acquiring technical ability.

A player who has learned the ball mastery technique, practices it on daily basis in several situations including 1v1 and 1v2 etc. Once considerable amount of time is spent in ball mastery technique, you can then use the same in actual game situations and scenarios.

Putting Training Into Actual Games

Beginners and particularly less mentally fit soccer players tend to get nervous when they step into a soccer match. This is because players used to train with teammates which is rather fun while competing with others develops massive pressure. A player can be trained skill-wise on and off the fields, however, the ability of dealing with the pressure comes only with experience in actual competition. In-game pressure is upsetting which could also turn into a player’s distress and non-comfort on the field. However, there is only one way of dealing with the pressure which is by transferring your training into the game.

Transferring the training into the game within itself is an art which is learnt over time and experience. Avram Grant has compiled some useful tips which are helpful for bringing in a player’s training into the game.

Practice Till Perfection

A player must ensure to practice a lot on his skills and techniques till such time until perfection is achieved. Your practice should be on the level that you shouldn’t be able to get it wrong. In this manner, you will earn muscle memory which will continue to increase through further practice. If you are working on a specific soccer technique and you are facing difficulty in mastering it, then you shouldn’t give up on it. Try harder by practicing the skill on regular basis until you are able to execute it perfectly without making a mistake.

Practicing Dribbling As Pressure Reducing

Dribbling is an art and there few exceptional players in soccer who is able to dribble extremely good. They can even go past four opponents at a time while dribbling and without losing the ball. If you are good at dribbling then use it at your advantage especially for gaining mental dominance over your opponents. In this manner, you’ll be able to massively reduce in-game pressure because successful dribbling on the field boosts confidence.

Developing The Power of Decision Making

It has been often seen that the power of decision making has outperformed even the class, training, skill and experience. There are innumerable instances in professional soccer where players were able to change the course of the game. On the basis of their quick thinking, which was because of the decision making power, they performed actions exactly at the moments when the time was right. They were quick in utilizing others mistakes to their advantage. So decision making power in soccer is as important as practice and training.

The power of decision making can be gained by assessing your surroundings and keeping an eye on key opponent players. This is necessary also from the perspective of tactical strategy and analysis and your judgment/determination will let you decide what action you should initiate.

Do Not Be Afraid of Taking Risks

Although it is good to avoid risks yet you cannot afford to be extra-careful as it will restrict you using your fullest potential on the field. It is somehow fair enough to take on the risk and using your abilities to their fullest extent. You may succeed or fail while taking the risks, however, if you failed then learn from your mistakes. But in case you have succeeded then next time try to do it better than the last time.

If you take a look at the successful and best soccer players of the world, then you will notice that they were fearless on the field. They never demonstrated that they were feeling any sort of pressure but on the other hand they were willing to take the risks. It was because of their fearless ability that they became game-changers and successfully showed their talents time and again. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen as the classic cases of fearless players who are not afraid of taking risks.

End Remarks

According to Avram Grant, it is definitely hard for any soccer player, especially in the initial times, for bringing in his talents, training and technique into the game. But those who succeeded in it, became the legends and whose game-changing abilities were appreciated by worldwide soccer fans. If you want to become a game-changer then you must ensure to link your ball mastery into an actual completion i.e. a soccer match. It will take more than just training, particularly, your undying commitment, sheer will and resilience. Only after that you will be able to earn this unique ability of ‘game-changing’.