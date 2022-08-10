As the NFL preseason begins, fans are making their predictions for the upcoming season. While everyone has their own opinion, here are three teams you should keep an eye on this year. In the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have been making a lot of moves, and the New England Patriots are always a force. These aren’t necessarily the only teams you should watch this season, but they’re definitely ones to keep your eye on. To make this gaming season more interesting, you should visit some top sports betting sites for NFL and get ready for some football!

Some top teams to keep an eye on this season are:

The New England Patriots:

The perennial favorite, the New England Patriots, always seem to be in contention. They have one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Tom Brady and a head coach who knows how to win in Bill Belichick. The Patriots always seem to find a way to win, even when they’re not the most talented team on the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles:

In this year’s Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to repeat as champions. They have a young, talented team led by quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles have shown they can win in the regular season and the playoffs. They’re a team to be reckoned with.

The Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams had a big offseason, adding All-Pro defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They have a young, talented team looking to take the next step. The Rams are a team to watch this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made some big offseason moves, including signing wide receiver Antonio Brown. They have a talented team that is looking to make noise in the AFC West. The Raiders are a team to watch this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some big names in the offseason, including defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Lavonte David. They have a talented team that is looking to make noise in the NFC South. The Buccaneers are a team to watch this season.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made some big offseason moves, including signing safety Eric Reid. They have a talented team that is looking to make noise in the NFC South. The Panthers are a team to watch this season.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons made some big offseason moves, including signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley. They have a talented team that is looking to make noise in the NFC South. The Falcons are a team to watch this season.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some big offseason moves, including signing linebacker Demario Davis. They have a talented team that is looking to make noise in the NFC South. The Saints are a team to watch this season.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the teams you should keep an eye on this season. With so much talent in the NFL, it’s hard to narrow it down to just a few teams. However, these are definitely some of the top contenders you won’t want to miss out on. So get ready for some exciting football this season!