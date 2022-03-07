Living in Arlington has many perks. The crime rate is 61% lower than the national average and the unemployment rate sits at 2.8%.

It’s right across the Potomac from the nation’s capital, making some of the largest employers in the area the U.S. Department of Defense, United Airlines, U.S. Department of Justice, and U.S. Airways.

Average school test scores are 25% higher than the national average and there are multiple higher education institutes to choose from, such as Marymount University and George Mason University.

Whether you are a single professional or family looking for Arlington real estate, there is something to love about the area.

Another big draw to Arlington is that the city is well-built for runners and those who like to exercise outdoors. There are many trails and parks to experience that have stunning sights, ensuring your runs will be anything but boring.

The Custis Trail

If you’re looking for a challenge, this hilly 4.5 miles-long trail will rise to it – literally.

This asphalt-paved trail travels along Interstate 66 between Rosslyn and the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail.

The trail’s elevation increases from east to west, with the highest point reaching 299 feet near the North Harrison Street overpass of I-66.

Mount Vernon Trail

The Mount Vernon Trail is an 18-mile paved multi-use trail that stretches from George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate to Theodore Roosevelt Island. It connects with regional trails, including the Potomac Heritage, Custis, Rock Creek, Four Mile Run, and Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trails.

It follows along the Potomac River and there are many things to see along the way. You can experience the waterfront area of historic Old Town Alexandria, take a detour off to the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge, or take a break at Fort Hunt Park, which is a recreational mixture of fields and forests, pavilions, picnic areas, playgrounds, and baseball diamonds.

Four Mile Run Trail

Despite its name, this trail is actually 15.2 miles long that’s primarily used for walking, running, and biking. Dogs are allowed on this trail, but must be kept on a leash.

It’s hilly and wooded and tends to have more walkers on it than other trails.It runs roughly parallel to parts of the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail.

Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail

This paved trail between Shirlington and Purcellville allows for walkers, runners, cyclers, and even skaters. The 45-mile route runs through the urban heartland and into the Virginia countryside.

Equestrians can ride the adjacent 32-mile gravel horse trail. It has multiple parking areas, enabling exercisers to jump on and off at various points.

The Arlington Loop

The ultimate route through Arlington is this one, a 17-mile paved loop made of four local trails: the Mount Vernon Trail, Custis Trail, Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, and Four Mile Run Trail.

It’s completely separated from vehicle traffic with the exception of a few street crossings. It can also be biked or walked, and it has access points to many of Arlington’s neighborhoods, such as Bluemont, Rosslyn, Crystal City, Shirlington, and Columbia Pike.