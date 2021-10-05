Globally, there are over 4 billion football fans, and this has reflected so much in the number of football sold worldwide. Not just for the professional players, football has automatically become a default game for children hence, the large production of children’s football. Today, over 40 million footballs are sold globally, and this number is expected to keep increasing over time.

But unfortunately, not everyone knows what to look out for when buying a football. In this article, we will be listing some of the major features to look out for when going for the best franchise. And note, the type of football we will be mentioning here might be slightly different from the professional ones you may see on sports websites like liontips.com. Those features include:



Type of Bladder

You have to consider the bouncing rate, the bouncing feature of a ball has to do with the type of bladder used in the production. There are two types of bladders: the Letex and the Butyl. While the Butyl has excellent air retention, the Latex helps give the ball a softer texture, and the right bounce.



Where it is Going to be Played

This has something to do with the first one, you have to know where the ball is likely to be played, either on a standard pitch, a cemented floor, or the conventional playground. That way, you will know if you will be going for training footballs, beach footballs, street footballs, or futsal footballs.



Know the Material they are made of

You must first decide where the football will be played, and who plays the ball before you can then decide the kind of material you need your ball to be made of. Some of the known materials include cowhide, rubber bladders, and special stitching materials.



Check for NFHS Approval

NFHS stands for “National Federation of High School Associations,” balls like this one are recommended for non professional events like college, high-school football matches, etc. There are also ones that are approved by FIFA which are used for international football matches.



The Lining

Soccer balls come with different layers, and all of them are covered by some lining. The foam layer is added to the bladder to give it that natural softness when in use. This is what differentiates a quality ball from a lower quality one.

Conclusion

You have to consider whether the football will be played with a boot at all. This is because you can’t just get footballs made of leather for children who barely use a football boot. Some footballs are slippery when played with a foot, there are also ones that are heavy when played barefooted.

You will need to conclude what you need the football for, e.g., football training, local football match, premium football league, or just a gift for a young adult. When you decide on that, you can very well work towards getting the right product.