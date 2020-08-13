With the quarter finals now all complete, we have the final four for the tournament; Manchester United, Sevilla, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk – I believe one of the strongest line ups for the semi-finals in the past few seasons. However, today we analyse who we think is going to go all the way and lift the title.

🏆 The semi-finals are set! Who will contest the final?#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 11, 2020

Favourites going into the semis are Italian giants Inter Milan; coached by the formidable Antonio Conte, a serial winner with an insane trophy record, Inter look in good stead to win the tournament at 13/8.

Inter play Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in the semis who certainly are on a run of form having not lost since the return of football after lockdown restrictions. Although, I believe they will have their work cut out facing Conte’s Milan in the semi’s and will have to play perfectly in order to reach the final. Fancy a punt on the outsiders? Donetsk are 8/1m to win the Europa League.

In the other semi-finals, the more appealing of the two sees record holding five time champions Sevilla take on Manchester United. Sevilla aren’t a form to be over looked in this competition; in fact they seriously come into their own in Europe. They’ll be relying on their talisman winger Lucas Ocampos to bring up the goods against the Manchester club as they are the outsiders in this tie. If you believe Sevilla are going to bring home their sixth Europa League though, you can get them on odds as good as 6/1.

Finally it’s the infamous Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who will want to be putting in a more reassured performance than then did in the quarter finals again FC Copenhagen where they looked sloppy and already on their holidays. However United fans will really be thinking they can win this competition and it will top off quite a successful season for them. You can get United at 15/8 to win the Europa League.

🗣️ Ole Gunnar Solskjær: "We have reached three semi-finals this season, but we want now to reach a final."#UEL pic.twitter.com/jgvkPzzFw1 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 10, 2020