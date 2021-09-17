Every day, technology becomes smarter. It might be difficult to keep up with everything at times. This might leave you perplexed as to how to utilize a certain gadget or system. Wi-Fi Protected Setup is an invention that promises to help consumers who aren’t particularly tech-savvy. It was highly popular when it was first released. However, as time went on, a slew of new concerns arose, diminishing its importance.

What is Wi-Fi Protected Setup and How Does It Work?

The primary motivation for creating this standard was to open the road for improved connectivity. Click here to take a deep dive into some of the fastest connectivity plans in the market. Now, WPS improves the speed and strength of the connection between your device and the wireless router. If your router additionally requires a passcode, this configuration will work well.

Keep in mind that WPS will not work if your router is set to use the WEP security protocol rather than WPA or WPA2. You can simply set up Wi-Fi on your device with this configuration without having to enter the password on every other device. So, if you live in a safe neighborhood, this setup is quite safe and practical for you.

What is the Process?

You may enable this function on your router in one of three ways. It is worth noting, though, that you will not be able to set up this system if you already have a Nest Wi-Fi system installed in your house or office. The following are three methods for enabling the WPS configuration:

PIN Code Entry

It’s a method that may be applied to any gadget in your home. Multiple users can simply join the network by using a unique pin or passcode that is created. You have the option of creating a static or dynamic pin.

This pin or passcode will prevent any unidentified device or person from connecting to your network. It will also protect your device from malicious and destructive assaults. The system will verify your device and encrypt any information transferred between multiple devices.

NFC

It’s a less secure option than using a PIN. It uses an interface to send network information to your selected device. This type of communication eliminates the need for a password or pin. It still protects your devices from eavesdropping and harmful assaults. This technique, unlike the PIN method, is optional for the users.

Configuration using a Push-Button

Even if you have little experience with technology, you can connect all of your gadgets to your home Wi-Fi at the same time. This technique requires the user to activate the WPS setting by pressing a button on the router. However, it is also a rather unsafe approach.

This is due to the fact that other users/hackers may simply join your network and steal personal information. As a result, it is preferable to secure your network using a password or an interface.

Where Can I Find WPS?

The majority of people enable WPS through their routers. This is due to the fact that they have a Wi-Fi network set up in their houses. The WPS mechanism is supported by the majority of routers currently on the market. The WPS mechanism is already enabled on many of these routers.

If it isn’t already enabled, use one of the three ways listed above to activate it. On certain routers, the WPS key may be found on the backside of the router. If you can find the button, press it to make your device’s WPS settings active.

Some routers may have a single button that controls two tasks. When you turn your device on or off, for example, the WPS system is activated or disabled. However, you may need to hold the button down for a few seconds to activate this feature. Other gadgets feature a dedicated button on the front or back with a label. As a result, finding and pressing them is simple.

Which Operating Systems are Compatible with WPS?

The WPS standard is compatible with a wide range of common operating systems. Windows 10, 7, 8.1, and Vista can support WPS if you have a suitable and inexpensive Internet service installed at home. Similarly, all new Android versions are capable of fully supporting WPS. Nest or mesh networks, as well as iOS smartphones, are unable to support this technology.

Bottom Line

For a variety of reasons, the WPS is not widely utilized. To begin with, even if you use a PIN to set it up, it isn’t fully safe. The router/device generates the PIN, which is quite vulnerable to theft. Hackers can use their expertise to figure out the PIN and steal your personal information with ease.

Many other internet researchers and users allege that the WPS security system is severely weak. So, before enabling this system on your device and attracting undesirable dangers, it is always a good idea to read those articles.