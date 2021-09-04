Ski season is here. The endless days of summer are behind us, and school is back in session. But while everyone is adjusting to the new schedule, you are thinking about one thing: getting out on the slopes! You can’t wait to get out there to glide down the mountain with your friends and do some tricks off of the jumps. But before you can go out and play, you need to make sure you have what you need. Preparing yourself is the best way to avoid last-minute trips to the store or forgetting things at home. To help you with this process, we’re going over three important things to look for when buying ski clothing in Australia.

1. Waterproofing

We understand that when you are buying ski or snowboard clothing, it can be difficult to know which will hold up in the elements. When genuine outdoor enthusiasts are spending three-quarters of their lives with one foot in a snowdrift, they are not too worried about saving money when it comes to waterproof Ski Clothing. But what about the rest of us? If you want to get involved with snow sports but don’t want the expense of cutting your own runs, you need something that will keep you warm, dry and comfortable for ten hours at a time. The only way to be sure of this is to choose ski clothing that has been built with both waterproofing and insulation in mind.

2. Insulation

If you live in a cold climate, then chances are it’s time to think about winter and the many challenges it will bring. One of the most important factors in surviving winter is insulation. If you want to be warm and comfortable at home, insulation is vital. Insulation has three layers: an outer layer (usually made from fabric), a filler material (usually made from fibres like wool or aramid) and an inner layer (made from aluminium foil-like plastic).

3. Breathability

Breathability is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing ski clothes. Without breathability, moisture from sweat will build up inside your clothing, and wind or snow hitting it could freeze it quickly, potentially leading to hypothermia. Breathable fabric keeps your body dry and will not trap a layer of moisture next to the skin. Hit The Slopes!

If you are looking for breathable ski clothes, make sure the fiber content doesn’t contain cotton. Cotton absorbs water and can lead to overheating in Skiing & Snowboarding. Wool is a great breathable fabric that performs well when moisture is present or in cold weather, but it wicks out moisture in warmer weather.

4. Sealed seams

Moisture can quickly ruin your clothes by getting into the insulation layers, making you cold and damp. Moisture would also quickly eliminate your body’s natural thermostat. It is, therefore, very important that moisture can’t get inside your Ski Clothes.

You can never be too rich or too thin, or so they say (I’m not sure how accurate this is). But you can definitely say that there is no point spending hundreds of dollars on fancy ski clothes if they are not helping to keep you warm. To save yourself the hassle of an uncomfortable ski trip, you need to make sure your ski clothes are properly waterproofed.