The landscape has changed significantly in the twenty-nine years since the first Premier League season. Stadiums have grown in size; players are getting more expensive and club revenues are through the roof.

Clubs have come and gone throughout the course of the league, with some returning and others probably never ever returning to the topflight of English football again. From the infographic you can see the seven clubs that have won the Premier League title, the teams are Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, and Liverpool.

All football clubs go through a rollercoaster at some point, many clubs have their glory days, and some clubs are consistent. Within this infographic you can see all the seven clubs that have won the Premier League title, leading the front is Manchester United with having won 13 titles, the club was very consistent at the launch of the Premier League season back in 1992, Manchester United fans refer to this as the ‘Good days of Sir Alex Ferguson’ as he was in charge back then.

The Premier League 2021/2022 season kickstarts on 13th August, with all the new signings the English clubs have made, it’s going to be an exciting season. I should also add that stadiums are back to full capacity which is fantastic for the players and the fans. Prepare for the anticipated season with this good resource of online sport bookies. All websites listed provide their customers with generous promotions, odds, bonuses and more.