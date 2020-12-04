Real Madrid are willing to bring Erling Holland from Borussia Dortmund and world champion Kilian Mbappe, who plays for PSG in France as AS claims.

The deals will take place over the next two summer transfer windows. It is noted that Los Blancos will buy Norwegian in 2022, and Mbappe in 2021.

This season, the 21-year-old Mbappe has played 11 games in all tournaments, scoring nine goals and making seven assists. His contract with PSG expires in summer 2022, and the transfer value is €180 million.

Holland has played 14 matches, scoring 17 goals and making three assists this season. The player’s agreement is until summer 2024. Transfermarkt estimates the player’s worth at €100 million.