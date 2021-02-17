Canelo Alvarez didn’t have a perfect 2020. He was frustrated about the lack of matches but managed to finish the year with a win against Callum Smith and two more titles. The Mexican boxer is set to have a much more active 2021, with a title defense on the line against Yildirim on February 27.

The odds for this fight are not a surprise. Canelo is the champ and a heavy favourite, having a punt at the best bookies and placing your money on him won’t yield a great return. Avni Yildirim’s odds look much better, but is he good enough to upset the champ? We’ll break down the odds for the fight below and give you a few considerations.

Canelo vs. Yildirim Analysis

It’s fair to say that Canelo Alvarez is one of the most exciting boxers to watch right now. The Mexican is currently a unified super middleweight boxing champion, holding the WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring Magazine titles. He has won multiple world championships in four boxing categories, becoming the fourth Mexican boxer to do so.

Alvarez suffered his last defeat way back in 2013 when he lost against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Since then, he has won 12 of his 3 matches, with one draw in between. It came in 2017 against Gennady Golovkin who Alvarez later defeated in their rematch. Cinnamon has been on a roll lately, so the Turkish challenger shouldn’t be a big problem.

In terms of odds, Canelo is around the 1/50 mark at most bookies. He’s an absolute favourite and experts believe so as well. With 3 championships on the line, we believe Canelo won’t falter as well. He’s a great boxer overall and a master counterpuncher, a combination that might prove too much for Yildirim to handle. Naturally, the odds for such a dominant elite level fighter like Canelo aren’t great, so if you want to try your luck with a chance of a greater return, check out these Slot Deposit Pulsa.

Does Avni Yildirim Have a Shot?

With all due respect to the Turkish boxer, he’s a major underdog in the fight against Cinnamon. Yildirim has so far challenged the IBO super-middleweight and WBC super-middleweight titles in 2017 and 2019 respectively. He lost both times – the first bout against Chris Eubank Jr., and the second to Anthony Dirrell.

On the other hand, Yildirim has been performing superbly on an international level. He won the vacant WBC International Silver light-heavyweight title in 2015 against Glen Johnson and managed to defend it four times in a row. However, his failure to perform on the highest level casts serious doubt over his ability to challenge Alvarez. This is Yildirim’s greatest challenge in his career so far, and he’s facing a tough opponent.

Both experts and bookies are not giving the Turk major chances to compete. His odds are in the 14/1 range. Compare them to the 1/50 for Canelo and it’s easy to see that his chances are pretty slim. Of course, boxing is a sport where surprises aren’t uncommon, so if you plan on backing Yildirim, you can expect a nice sum in return.

If those odds are a longshot for you, you’re welcome to explore other markets to find better value.