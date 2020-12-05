Keen slot gamblers will be aware of the dozens of different ways in which they can top up their balance at a casino. Whilst many options are on offer and everyone does have their personal preferences, most will reach for their wallets and use their bank cards to place their transaction.

By far the most popular method, bank cards do however come with their fair share of inconveniences which some players may wish to avoid. After all, not everyone likes to have a full record in their bank statement of every casino replenishment they have made over the past year. Luckily, there is a straightforward alternative – electronic wallets.

One such electronic wallet actively used by casino gamblers and players is ecoPayz.

Transferring funds onto the ecoPayz platform is quick and convenient, with a number of different methods to pick from, one of which being the ecoVoucher. A recent article by Baxity vouched for the convenience of replenishing your ecoPayz account by means of an ecoVoucher as it is able to support more than 50 payment options.

In essence, you are able to purchase a voucher for any electronic payment system or bank card you wish to use. If you need to add funds onto your ecoPayz account and have some available in a Skrill or Neteller account, you can simply buy a voucher to complete a safe transaction. Such a payment adds an additional degree of anonymity as it will appear to the bank as just another online purchase. Regarding the associated fees, these will add up to about the same as it would have cost you to replenish your account directly from your card.

The voucher also features a useful 14-day guarantee for returning the voucher if you have not yet had the time to cash it out. Additionally, you will not have to worry about currency values if your ecoPayz account does not match one of the three principal ecoVoucher currencies. As you complete the transaction, your sum will automatically be converted at an inexpensive rate pre-determined by the status of your ecoPayz account.

Voucher values range from just €10 all the way up to €100 with unlimited daily deposits. ecoVouchers are fast, anonymous and unlimited – all the convenience you need to top up your casino balance and that is why we recommend this method as one of the best.

In addition, we have to mention that there are dozens of online casinos who accept ecoPayz as a deposit method all in all. Furthermore, you can easily deposit by using ecoVoucher in the online casino who support it in particular.

You will get an instant and secure money upload.

Nevertheless, it’s the same important to choose the right online casino and casino games you want to deposit funds. The whole list of such trusted, and handpicked online casinos can be found on the Koislots website which is all about the world of online gambling.

If you like to get the full list, which shows which online casinos accept ecoPayz, please visit Koislots web portal.

And remember gambling can be addictive, play responsibly and don’t forget to have fun.