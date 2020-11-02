The business of online casinos only seems to be growing rapidly, given that people are getting more accustomed to the comfort that technology offers. This means that there are online casinos available these days where players can gamble from the comfort of their smartphones, computers, tablets and just about any other device that is connected to the internet. Given that the casino industry has become more available to the public, some people have suffered the consequences of becoming addicted to gambling. When this occurs, the player can’t stop betting and they even go out of hand with the money that they gamble with. Nevertheless, although the online gambling industry is very available to the public, there are methods to be self-excluded from the online casino world.

However, there are always different methods for players to continue accessing casinos even after they have signed up for self-exclusion for online casinos, they can visit sites where these tools don’t apply and continue playing. If you are interested in seeing how these sites work check out more casinos here.

What is self-exclusion from online casinos?

Self-exclusion is a program or a service form a certain site that allows you as a player to access your information in order to pass it down to online casino platforms and to prevent you from making any more bets. What this program does is restrict the access of betting sites for different amounts of time, depending on the players choice. This means that they can choose to be self-excluded for a period of five months, up to five years. The only issue here is that some of these sites won’t allow the player to get rid of their restriction until their established period of time has finished. Regardless if the player wants to continue betting, after signing up there is no turning back.

Self-exclusion from online casinos might also occur if the player is acting unethically and if he or she needs to be banned from future platforms in order to avoid coming any further infringements. For instance if you are caught counting cards, this might be an offense and the casino or the law itself might forbid you to play for a while as a form of punishment. For that same reason you need to be very careful with the gambling rules, and if you still want to find out more about these casino breaches read more about counting cards.

What platforms can help you to be self-excluded from online casinos?

There are tons of online platforms that can allow you as a player to self-exclude yourself from online casinos. The purpose here is to have a temporary restriction in order for the player to quit the addiction and avoid doing anything reckless like continue spending more money. Online gambling can be fun, and it is very entertaining especially when thought out and played cautiously; but when players become addicted it can get out of hand and the end result might be negative.

Gamstop is by far the most popular site as it is associated with the UK Gambling Association, and it works with different casino sites in order to ensure that your self exclusion works properly. Other great sites that can serve the same purpose are Net Nanny, GamBlock, or even Betfilter.