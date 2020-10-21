If you have signed up or logged into an online casino site in the last couple of years, you will probably know how much more fun the tangible experience of playing games with a live dealer can be. New streaming and digital game technology is constantly being designed to enhance the experience so that it is as close as possible to the real casino experience. The fact that many of the games now include systems of chips and barcodes also means that players can be much more confident that the casino is playing fair and everything is being done strictly above board.

In this article, we first take a look at the types of games that you will find under the live dealer section before moving onto which of them offers the best chances of winning.

Which Games Are Available with Live Dealer?

The type of games that are available with live dealers depends on the online casino that you choose. While casinos are often limited in what they can offer by the staffing and technological issues, casinos with live dealer capabilities will usually offer one or more of the following list of games:

Roulette

Blackjack

Baccarat

Poker

Texas Hold’em

Sic Bo

The Best Paying Live Dealer Games

When it comes to the games with the best odds of winning, live dealer games are quite similar to the chances offered at a real-life casino. As always, among the most winnable new non Gamstop slots casino games, there are some clear leaders.

1. Blackjack

Blackjack has the best chance of winning of any casino game, live dealer or no. You might even say it’s the better option for most gamers, like the saying that your luck is as good as what babe ruth kept under his cap. Most casinos operate a house edge of just 1 percent, meaning that you have an excellent chance of striking it lucky. With live dealer, you can be certain that the cards dealt are not stacked in the houses favor too heavily as many suspect when playing automated blackjack games.

2. Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most popular table games, and it is also one of the games that offer the highest chance of winning. At around 1.09 percent, the house edge here represents a real opportunity to strike the jackpot if you play your cards right.

3. Roulette

The beauty of the game of roulette is that you as the player can alter your odds of winning through different playing strategies, depending on how lucky you feel. If you want a fifty-fifty shot, you can simply lump it all on black or red and wait for the roulette ball to settle. If you are feeling a little more adventurous, you can bet on any combination of numbers that you feel like for a bigger win!

Live dealer has proved a massive success for online casino gambling sites. They have successfully managed to bring the authentic casino gambling experience to the players in their own homes or wherever else they may be. When it comes to games with the best chances of winning, you would be wise to make blackjack, baccarat and roulette your first points of call.