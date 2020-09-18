Established as early as the 1950s, Aristocrat Leisure Limited takes pride in its broadest portfolio of offline and online casino games. Inspired by the need to create demand-driven games, this gaming giant commands the Australian gaming market and the global industry.

It is available in over 200 jurisdictions, while its selection is in thousands of games. It creates both ready to play free games and real money games in which you have the chance of leveraging your skills and luck to win big.

Over the decades, Aristocrat’s management has channeled immense resources towards the production of technologically advanced games. This is underscored by the likes of the award-winning games, as illustrated by the 2020 Eilers & Krejcik slot awards in which the company carried home these prizes.

The Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content Top Performing New Video Reel Core Game (Buffalo Gold Revolution) Top Performing New Premium Game (Buffalo Diamond)

In case you have not tasted Aristocrat online pokies, do not look far. Freeslotshub.com will prove an indispensable ally as it takes you through its history while highlighting a host of sensational free pokies online and real money games for players in Australia. The special bonus and free spins coverage show how to effectively play Where’s the Gold slot and 5 Dragons, among other top choices.

While Aristocrat has paid keen attention to online casino gaming, global developments in the sportsbook market and overall gaming market are compelling the company to relook at its expansion plans.

In the recent developments that point to the company’s increasing direction towards sports betting and video gaming, Aristocrat entered the Illinois Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) terminal with a collection of tailor-made games to meet the gamers’ demands in the region.

While delighted to announce Aristocrat’s entry into the Illinois market, Aristocrat’s vice president of sales for North America, Kurt Gissane, declared the launch of among other games, Buffalo™, Fast Frankie’s Roaring Jackpots™, Flamin’ Jackpots™, and Prosperity Cats™.

In a similar move that is signaling the company’s growing appetite for sports betting, Aristocrat has built a state of the art headquarters in Las Vegas. Once operational, the headquarters is expected to house several offices that were previously spread throughout Las Vegas.

Matt Wilson, Aristocrat’s Managing Director of the Americas, opines that although sports betting is not fully aligned to its key and core competencies, they are the top providers of casino platforms games. He continued to argue that if casinos deem sports betting a viable path, then it is equally feasible to Aristocrat. Wilson almost lifted the lid on sports betting speculation by arguing that if Aristocrat ventured into the market, it would make crazy investments providing an unmatched sports betting platform.

Buffalo Xing & Buffalo Chief

Based on an American Nature theme, Buffalo slots are likely to cause an adrenaline rush experienced in football or any sports betting. Akin to sportsbooks, new players across sites can enjoy a range of welcoming bonuses, including cash match bonuses, reload bonuses, and cashback offers.

Intrinsically, the game has a free spins round in which you can 8, 15, and 20 bonus spins if you line up to land at least 3, 4, and 5 golds, respectively. The sunset gold is available to give your base game a boast of 2× or 3×. This game is playable in no download mode and is accessible instantly on your mobile flash players.

Based on its policy of evaluating its products’ performance, Aristocrat announced the improvement of the original Buffalo version through its upgrade to Buffalo Xing™ in June 2020. In the news reported by Jon Hanlin (senior vice president of commercial strategy and data analytics at Aristocrat), the new edition offers improved gaming experience. All the favorite Buffalo titles have been folded into a single space across the casino floors.

To further underscore its futuristic approach to gaming, Aristocrat announced another upgrade of Buffalo in August 2020. As the latest edition is known, Buffalo Chief will offer an unforeseen gaming experience due to the bigger stacks and the increased winning ways of up to 3,456 in the base game alone. The Super coin chase leads can now add up to 250 buffalo symbols in the free games mode. Players will also enjoy the mystery Gigantic Stampede feature offering a whole 16,000 winning ways while a guaranteed 5-of-a-kind Buffalo will undoubtedly impress the game’s fans.

Zorro

If you are a sports fan, perhaps you can cast your net wider by considering a try on Zorro slots. Based on a popular 90s TV show by the same name, Zoro is a graphically exciting game playable on mobile devices. You do not require downloading as you can play the game instantly, just like you do in sports betting sites. With wilds, scatters, and a free spins round, perhaps you can try the real money round and carry the potential wins to your sports betting market.

As exciting as the real game is, Zoro was recently upgraded by Aristocrat August 2020 into its exclusive flame55 Cabinet. The newly rolled out version, Zorro Wild Ride, incorporates both the reel growth and the ecstasy of tenacious wilds, snowballing multipliers, and progressive jackpot features.

Taking the place of Zorro is Don Diego de La Vega, who happens to be among the best rewarding characters. Free games further spice up the mysterious wilds, random multipliers, and the jackpot games with infinite retriggers.

Cash Express Luxury Line

If you are a sports betting fan with a taste for locomotive history, Cas Express Luxury Line slot is probably the perfect game to start your online casino gaming journey. It has easy rules and procedures which you can grasp after a few rounds. The availability of its free version is a big plus as it will give you an edge of starting to play with no money stakes involved.

Overall the gameplay is sweet with the scatter symbols promising you at least 15 free spins if you hit at least three anywhere on the reels. While its configuration is a bit similar to lightning link pokies by Aristocrat, the latter is more unique as you have the chance to play either 25 or 50 bet lines depending on your budget. The RTP for Lightning Link pokies is 95.1%, while the maximum bet depends on the lines you wish to play. For the 50 lines, it is 500 credits, while the max bet for 25 lines is 250 credits.

With four different themes, the game equally presents four additional jackpot features. The Minor and Mini jackpots are won through base game moves. A major jackpot is a progressive option that grows after every successive stake across the networking sites. The Grand jackpot is the biggest struck after the progression meter is filled up to the 5th level while the wild balls fill all the 15 squares.

The Hunt for Neptune’s Gold

The grand release of Hunt for Neptune’s Gold™ by Aristocrat was announced at Osage Casino Hotel, Tulsa. The game offers a matchless and dedicated gaming experience, given the different playing ways available under a single space in your favorite casino floor.

The game’s upgrade cements Aristocrat’s position as a leading provider of both land-based and online casino games, as evidenced by prior releases, including the Dolphins Treasure pokie. An aquatic-themed game, Dolphins Treasure, is a big game that can act as an alternative to sports betting wagering. The gameplay is as cool as the auto spin button to set up to 100 spins at once.

Served on a layout of 5 reels and 20 pay lines, long term players enjoy a cool RTP of 94.88%. You can play it across Android, iOS, or Windows devices with no need for downloading. The non-progressive jackpot, wilds, and scatter symbols give a cool taste of bonuses and multipliers.

Dragon Link

Another top Aristocrat’s creation. It is a 4 in 1 series, implying that you can play this game under the same slot bank in both land-based and virtual venues. The gameplay across the four themes is the same, but these games are largely interconnected through a progressive jackpot feature.

Towards the end of July 2020, Aristocrat announced its upgrade of the game’s earlier version, Dragon Link™, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. The new edition has been upgraded on many fronts. It offers a mid to high denomination set that ranges between $0.10 and $25. As a highly volatile version of the game, it will also give dedicated players a much bigger interconnected or standalone jackpot prize that will range from $50,000 up to $500,000.

Making it to the Aristocrat news headlines is the release of Dragon Cash, the most recent game from the sensational Dragon Link™ franchise. Following its release, players now can enjoy sets with mid and high denominations that start at $0.05, $0.10, or $1.00. It is available exclusively on the Arc™ Single and Helix+™ cabinets. As presented, Dragon Cash will certainly provide a wide variety of structured bets and unique jackpot configurations that can be placed on the entire casino floor, including the high limit sections.