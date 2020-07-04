No NFL team has won more Super Bowls (six) since the turn of the century than the New England Patriots, as the team has established its dominance over the league since Bill Belichick took over as head coach — coincidentally, the year he drafted Tom Brady, who many to be the greatest quarterback to have ever played the game.

But gone is Brady, and, as you might imagine, was the team’s chances of winning a Super Bowl again any time soon, in the eyes of most analysts and fans alike, with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham set to start under center — or at least so they thought.

The Patriots signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton, a move that was officially announced this week, on what was the most team-friendly deal possible. New England had very little cap room, sparking talk that they may be stuck with Stidham — who had never started a regular-season game in his NFL career. But the Patriots, likely leveraging their history of success in convincing Newton to jump on board, signed the 2015 MVP toa one-year deal for the league minimum, costing them virtually nothing.

Belichick has done it again, talking a veteran star into signing for roughly half the money he'd likely be able to make elsewhere, trading a big payday for the chance to win. Others have taken the same type of agreement, and it worked out for them, in the form of a championship ring (or two). Just ask wide receiver Julian Edelman, as he owns three of them. Newton earned roughly $20 million per year over the past five seasons he's played in, and yet, Belichick convinced him to sign for roughly one-third of that.

Newton really is the perfect fit at quarterback, too, as Brady is great, but he isn’t the type of dual-threat quarterback that has had success in recent years. He’s a traditional pocket passer, and the league has moved on to more athletic, run-threat quarterbacks that can beat opponents with their legs, as well as their arm, such as Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has expressed his desire to get creative in his playcalling and work with a quarterback that can run, and now he’ll get his wish.

The Patriots have been the class of the AFC East over the past two decades, and until they’re dethroned, with Newton at quarterback, we believe they still are.