We’re literally counting down the hours now for this year’s football season to kick off. This year is a year like no other, lots of changes but lots of new opportunities for rookies to showcase their talent. We teamed up with football expert and spokesperson Connor Wood from thegoodestate.com to see what this season has to offer:

Detroit Lions:

First-round tight end, TJ Hockenson, shows promise after catching his first pass this week, but third-round safety, Will Harris, is worth a look after he garnered 6 tackles and a touchdown against the Texans.

Green Bay Packers:

First-round pick Darnell Davage appears to be a strong candidate for bringing the team along as they prepare for the season, but the jury is still out on Ty Summers as he continually missed tackles as an inside linebacker.

Los Angeles Rams:

Darrell Henderson is the new kid on the block but has still yet to demonstrate the talent the Rams have paid for. Nonetheless, he shows great potential and as the season begins, he has an opportunity to be the running back the team needs.

Atlanta Falcons:

Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary show great promise to step in and make the team relevant in the 2019 season. “Hopefully they can solidify the offensive for the Falcons but both need some further skill development, Lindstrom with his pass protection and McGary recovering after heart surgery this month” says Wood.

Dallas Cowboys:

Tony Pollard is definitely talented but has not really shown his true colors for the team as of yet. Playing fast and earning high marks for pass blocking, Pollard could be a force for the team as long as he stays off the injured list.

Chicago Bears:

Third-round pick David Montgomery shows promise as an offensive rookie, the former Iowa State star is the best prospect in tracked missed tackles. He’ll make a strong push for Offensive Rookie of the Year around Thanksgiving.

Washington Redskins:

The mystery man, Terry McLaurin, has been taken off preseason duties by coach Jay Gruden because of his potential as a receiver. Enough said.

San Francisco 49ers:

Nick Bosa was giving the offensive linemen more than they can handle, but a preseason ankle injury sidelined him out of the preseason games. However, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd are earned accolades for their performances in the preseason victory against Dallas.

New Orleans Saints:

Undrafted receiver, Emmanuel Butler generated buzz at training camp practices, but Deonte Harris, the 5’6” punt returner has really opened eyes in preseason action.

Arizona Cardinals:

Aside from the brilliance of Larry Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinals are a struggling team. With only six or seven solid plays going for them, they are relying heavily on the talents of newcomers like Kyler Murray. We are staying tuned.

New York Giants:

Daniel Jones, the first-round quarterback moves the offense and makes all the throws that former player, Eli Manning, missed a few years ago.

Seattle Seahawks:

Anointed by defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., Bobby Wagner’s starter snaps have become the stuff of preseason legend. Let’s hope he can carry that magic into the season.

Minnesota Vikings:

Garrett Bradbury walked in as a Day 1 starter and with good reason. But the Vikings could opt to feature tight end Irv Smith Jr., after exhibiting a touchdown against the Seahawks in a preseason game last week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Entrenched as a starter, Devin White will team up with Lavonte David to create one of the most feared inside linebacker teams in the league. Although White has been yet to be seen on preseason film, this duo shows great promise.