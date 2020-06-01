You have decided to sign your dog up for a sport- that’s a great idea! Sports are a really good way to keep your doggo fit and running, and it gives them all the exercise they need to stay lean and thin. Once you get your dog involved in a sport, you’ll see significant improvement in their behavior, and it’s also a great way for you two to spend some quality time together. This can be a great accompaniment to the joint supplements for dogs with arthritis.

How to select the right sport for your doggo?

Not all dogs have the same capacity for athletic hijinks. There are certain very potent factors that you need to take into consideration.

The breed

Dogs are essentially hunters. They have the inherent qualities to hunt, fetch, protect, and search. That is why enrolling your dog in a sport that involves all these elements can fulfill an evolutionary desire in them.

Pay attention to your dog’s breed and the natural tendencies associated with the breed to select the best sport for them.

What are some of the most important sports for dogs?

Training for agility

Most breeds can benefit from agility training. Both puppies and senior dogs can involve themselves with activities and enjoy them to the fullest. However, for bigger dogs that are prone to bone and joint issues, this may be disadvantageous. The equipment and obstacles used for agility training can be as advanced or as traditional as you want them to be. Typically, you should suit them to your doggos personality and tendencies.

Flying saucers

Use your dog’s love for fetch to your advantage and train them in flying disc. This is a really good training sport for dogs that are natural jumpers. With a little bit of practice, you can turn your own home into a flying disk fantasy. What’s best is that you can enjoy it as much as your pet.

Running and jogging

For dogs that are always high on the energy scale, there is no better sport than a good run. Take them out in the open and let them use their own energy to their benefit. You don’t have to create a big racecourse for your dog on day 1- you can pick up the pace slowly but gradually. Their natural energy will pull them through, and pretty soon they’ll be avid runners.

Conclusion

A number of good things happen when you enroll your dog for a sport. It enhances their levels of energy and concentration and channelizes their boundless energy in a physically fruitful way. It keeps them active, thus reducing the risk of immobility caused by joint-related issues. Also, if you feel guilty about not spending enough time with your pet, signing them up for a sport will give you some quality time to bond. All you need to do is decide on the correct sport for your dog- and then leave the rest to their own enthusiasm!