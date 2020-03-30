If you love Esports games and betting, then you probably know the League of Legends. It is one of the most popular Esports games in the world. The game is not just the most popular viewership-wise but also betting-wise. We always recommended responsible, sensible betting at sportsmedia101, for responsible league of legends betting checkout Gamopo.com.

Finding the best site to join and place your wagers is not an easy task. You need to compare different sites putting into consideration various factors and features.

Before choosing a betting site, you must know how to play the League of Legends. Also, having some tips from experts will help you make money from the League of Legends betting.

Are you looking for the best place to bet on the League of Legends in 2020? If yes, then today is your lucky day.

How to Examine the Best League of Legends Betting Sites

There’re various ways of examining the best sites to join and bet on the League of Legends. One of them is considering the features that a given site offers when it comes to betting.

Also, you should know if you are a beginner or an experienced sports bettor. If you put into consideration these two factors then, you will end up joining one of the best sites in the world.

For starters, sites with low-profit margins are the best, and this is one of the first things that people look for before committing to a sportsbook. Low-profit margins equal to better returns and higher value. These are the things that League of Legends betting fans love and care about.

Apart from the low-profit margins, here are the five additional factors to consider when looking for a League of Legends betting site. Each one of these factors contributes to the quality of a given sportsbook. So, take a closer look.

Reputation

Payment methods, bet variety, and customer services aside, you should always do extensive research on League of Legends betting sites you are thinking of joining. Most betting sites have a good reputation, but some of them are not excellent.

You must search online and find as many reviews as possible about a given site. Even though some online reviews are outright fake, there’re a few popular sources that provide legit information.

So before trying out a sportsbook offering Esports you should you should research about it. If the site has a history of not been good to customers, not paying out or having hidden charges stay away.

Customer Care Services

Customer care is a key factor to consider when choosing a League of Legends betting site. The platform should have excellent customer care services that are available 24/7. Before joining any site, be sure to check if it offers various means of communication, including live chat, telephone, and email.

If all these means are available, then you can go ahead and create an account. Also, you should ensure that the services are available 24 hours and seven days a week. This will help you find solutions to your questions anytime you encounter a problem.

Most League of Legends wagering sites do not care too much about the quality of their customer care services. If you want to avoid such platforms, then you should stick to those that are recommended by the experst at Gamopo.com.

Special Bets

Only the best sports betting sites will offer Esposrts betting and specials on League of legends. The bets will not only provide much-needed fun but also allow Esports betting fans to choose from a variety of options. Betting fans need many options, and top-notch League of Legends betting sites go out of their way to offer these types of bets.

Specials, both long-term and short-term, are becoming popular among sports betters and sportsbooks due to their frequent high-value bloopers and entertainment. Currently, there’re many special bets on the League of Legends game. Some of the main bets include:

First Turret

Will there be a Pentakill

Which team will score more Aces

First Dragon

First Baron

For the best experience ensure that the site offers these types of bets before joining it.

How to Bet on League of Legends

Betting on League of Legends is not different from other forms of Esports wagering. By doing good research, you can get everything you need to know about the tournaments, championships, teams, games and special

There are many League of Legends resources out there that can help you learn about teams, players, and statistics relating to past competitions, matches, and performances. By reviewing this data, you can be sure to become a League of Legends betting pro.

The Bottom Line

If you love Esports, then League of Legends should be one of your favourite games. And to make money on this game, you must find the best site that offers excellent betting features. The best time to best on LoL is at the World championship. This is the biggest tournament of the year and one that definitely attracts the best bookies and specials. LoL is meant to be fun and so is gambling so do it responsibly and only with trusted sportsbooks.