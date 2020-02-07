The beginning of the year is an ideal time to review your life habits and propose to change those aspects that you don’t like or that harm you. Invest in you and your health check Fitness Boxes for further details.

Why do you take care of yourself?

If we are going to die of something, then what benefits you from starting to take care of yourself now? What motivates you to make the relevant modifications to be healthier? What are you doing to make this happen? Are your efforts and small changes enough?

These and many other questions, people will ask us when we finally worry about our health and decide to incorporate new and healthy habits that will lead us to develop a healthier lifestyle, which will consequently improve our quality of life.

It seems that modifying life habits is one of the most difficult aspects to achieve in humans, but that does not mean that it is impossible. Taking advantage of the beginning of the year to try to improve them is a safe investment in health. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that it is enough to maintain a healthy diet, a normal weight, and some physical activity throughout life to prevent a third of cancer cases. Adopt the following habits that improve your health.

· Eat healthy and balanced

Proper nutrition is responsible for the prevention of various diseases and the strengthening of the immune system. In this sense, the Mediterranean diet is considered the most complete, since it includes all foods to eat in a healthy and balanced way: cereals, vegetables, legumes, fish, olive oil … It is important to reduce the consumption of saturated fats (pastries, sausages …) and include more antioxidants (fruit and vegetables).

· Exercise your mind

The mind is one more muscle of the organism. Several studies show that people who develop activities that require intellectual effort retain more mental vitality when they age. There are several useful tools at your fingertips, such as reading, writing or participating in social gatherings. Crossword puzzles, word games, Parcheesi and dominoes are excellent for enhancing and stimulating the brain. Artistic activities, such as painting or drawing, make the intellect work and encourage psychomotor development. On the other hand, do not abuse television because it excessively atrophies the mind.

· Get away from stress

When stress becomes chronic it can affect health causing fatigue, lack of appetite, insomnia, nervousness, anxiety, back and neck pain … To avoid it: try not to want to do too many activities at once and focus only on what is possible to do; try to sleep well (between 7 and 8 hours a day); practice conscious and deep breathing, by alternating breathing (breathing alternately through the two nostrils) or abdominal breathing; take advantage of sport and meditation or yoga to relax the mind and ward off negative thoughts; Give yourself a massage, a hot bath, listen to quiet music …; and cultivate social, family and cultural relationships.

· Drink more water and purify yourself

The body needs to hydrate, for this it is important to drink water (about 8 glasses a day). In addition, it helps eliminate accumulated toxins and improves kidney function. Infusions, broths and fruit juices also benefit you, provided they are natural.

· Stop smoking

Quitting smoking is not easy because it implies a physical (nicotine) and psychic (custom) dependence, but giving up this habit is key to gaining health and quality of life. Nicotine passes from the lungs to the blood and affects the heart, hormonal system, metabolism, and brain. There are many methods to achieve this: patches, gum and nicotine tablets; Acupuncture, group therapies or certain medications (with a prescription). Exercise is a great ally because it fights withdrawal symptoms and the anguish that arises when quitting tobacco, but the most important thing is to metalize and have the willpower to get ahead.

· Activate your body with exercise

In this way, the sport helps you sleep better and increases your mood thanks to the release of endocrines, responsible for the feeling of well-being. Together with a healthy and balanced diet, maintaining a constant physical activity is the best guarantee of health. Exercising on a regular basis has more than 110 benefits to the point of significantly reducing the risk of suffering from a long list of major diseases and reducing the amount of medication at all levels.

· Blood pressure and cholesterol at bay

Reducing the consumption of salt and alcohol, exercising and trying to get away from stressful situations helps maintain optimal tension levels. In addition, the benefits are even greater if the consumption of fruits and vegetables is increased and saturated fats are reduced. The diet also plays a fundamental role in maintaining adequate cholesterol levels. Other measures that contribute are: staying within normal weight limits, quitting smoking and controlling blood pressure.

We hope you will be able to adopt the maximum number of healthy habits in your life since the more you add, the longer your life expectancy will be and the risk of suffering from cancer or other cardiovascular diseases will decrease considerably.