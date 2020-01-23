We all know professional athletes and coaches get paid an absurd amount of money. Yes, they put their bodies through the ringer with training and games, but does that seem like enough to be making millions every year?

Not all teams and coaches are equal. Some get paid a lot more than others and in a recent study by moneypenny.com, they looked at the most overpaid NBA coaches and teams based on cost per win. This analysis breaks down what coaches and teams get paid per win, so let’s dig into it.

The company says they found out how many seasons over the last five years that each coach has been in charge of their franchise and multiplied their annual salary by that number. By analyzing how many regular-season games they have won as coach in that five year period and dividing it by their salary, they were able to find out how much different NBA teams are paying their coach per victory. This is a lot to take in, we understand, but stick with us!

Of the coaches analyzed (not all coaches salaries were available), the average win costs an NBA team $118,504 toward their coach’s salary, with six coaches earning more than that amount per win and 10 earning less. Rick Carlisle, coach of the Dallas Mavericks, is paid the most per win, at $200,000 per W.

Like we said, not all coaches are paid the same, Moneypenny says, Boston’s Brad Stevens and Houston’s Mike D’Antoni have proven incredible bargains for their teams, winning 59% and 70% of their games, respectively, in the last five years while earning more than $50,000 less than the league average for each win. In fact, Stevens makes less than half the average per win cost.

So whether you cheer for the Dallas Mavericks or the Boston Celtics, each win those teams make, helps the coaches rake in the big bucks.