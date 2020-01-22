Football is a game of natural skill and talent but that’s not the whole truth. A team is nothing without a good coach. A team needs a coach for many reasons. He is a positive, enthusiastic, honest member of the team who is trusted by the whole team. The coach supports the team, observe its strengths and weaknesses, communicate the problem and solution using his knowledge and skills.

However, if your team ends up having the wrong coach it could impact the team’s performance adversely. Therefore it is important to carefully select the coach for your football team. If you want to get a coach like Pep Guardiola for your team then here is the list of things to check in their profile:

Knowledge, Creditionals and Experience:

The first and basic thing about any good coach is their level of knowledge and experience. The more the experience, the better would be the knowledge of the game. But in addition to knowledge and experience, his conditionals are also important to learn about their area of expertise.

Communication and Observation Skills:

The role of the team coach is to uncover the weakness and strengths of his team. Plus it is his duty to evaluate the individual player breakdowns. hence the coach must have strong observation skills. So that he can discover all the weak points to improve them. On the other hand, the coach must also possess good communication skills so that he can communicate and interact with the team members regarding the issues.

Goals and Objectives:

Another essential thing to check about the team is his goals and objectives. The goals of the coach must align with the goals of its team. Plus the coach must identify the goals and objectives of each individual player. So he can come up with a more structured plan and goal-oriented strategy for his players. It not only helps the individual players progress in their game, but also impact the performance of the team.

Unbiased, Honest and Motivational:

When selecting your team’s coach make always go for the one who is unbiased and treats all the players equally. He must be honest in his opinions and should not hesitate to communicate the mistakes of any player. Furthermore, the coach is a person to whom all the team looks at. Therefore he must motivate the whole team and must be able to inform them about their weak points without discouraging them.

Preception and Feedback:

Last but not the least quality of a team coach is his perspective about the game, team, and stats. Moreover, the team coach is required to give feedback to players from time to time. It is important because the players need to know whether they are making any progress or not. And without knowing their progress it gets difficult for them to succeed.

All of these qualities and skills make a good and successful football team coach. Therefore make sure your team coach has all of the set of skills!