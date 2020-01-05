Online betting has been wholly modernized and transformed to the point where it is fast becoming the preferred bitcoin sports betting currency due to the explosion of crypto currency sports betting. To have better and more varied gaming experience, more and more people are looking out to the use of Crypto currency. For the last few years now, Crypto currency sports betting have been spoken about. It has seen the mixed results from all over the world. In the gaming industry, it has been performing well in the areas where is relatively connected. You must not have heard of Crypto currency betting, but thanks to the global, digital nature of Crypto currency, it is doing very well in the industry. Many problems that gamblers face while wanting to place bets worldwide are eliminated thanks to the crypto currency betting.

How Many People Use Crypto currency Betting?

It is estimated from the recent figures that more than 60% of the transactions performed using Bitcoin in the world are directly related to the gambling community. This could not be the exact figure, and it is hard to verify one. It could be a lot higher, too, as there are many companies where gambling is a ban, but people still look for alternative ways to fund their bets under cover of something else. In the 2018 World Cup, it is reported that most of the people found the alternative way of betting using the sports betting crypto currency. It is still with the fact that gambling was illegal in the country; they found a loophole around the technology to do the gambling. Different gamblers tend to look for the websites to bet using different currencies. To hide their location, they use VPN services.

Advantages of Crypto currency Betting

Are you thinking of shifting to betting with Crypto currency from betting with your home nations’ currency? Well, if yes, then there are some things that you need to keep in mind. It is very important to understand what you are doing or what you want to do. First of all, understand the difference between the two currencies. Crypto sports betting has a number of benefits and advantages. Some of them are described further.

The first thing to keep in mind is that whether you are depositing funds with your bookmaker or not. Only the information about your financial funds is sent with your deposit. No information about your own personal details or the details of your account is sent across. This is perfect for people who love to remain anonymous when gambling on the internet. Crypto currency lets the users gamble anonymously.

One more benefit of crypto currency betting is that it is very fast. It offers free deposit services too. The payment is made instantly when you send money from your wallet to a bookmaker with Crypto currency. Funds are available for you to bet with instantly. This is not like regular bookmakers that take a long time to process. The deposits make with Crypto currency are free of charge, and this is very important plus point to note about betting with Crypto currency. Other currencies often charged a fee when the traditional bookmakers convert their currency. So, betting with Crypto currency will save not only your time but also the depositing fee too.