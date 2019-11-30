Sports always united people around the world. The athletes competing in these disciplines were always considered as big role models for younger generations. They motivated the young kids to give 110% and work hard to improve their talent, achieve their goals, and help as many people as possible. That is why we wanted to give you a list of some of the best-known athletes in various sports, according to Instagram. Not only that these people are highly successful in their work, but they have also been labeled as philanthropists that have contributed massively in bettering the world.

So, let’s check out the list below and see just how many people are following these sportsmen and who has the best chance to reach the 200 million mark. This list has numbers that date from the beginning of December 2019.

LeBron James

LeBron is the true face of the basketball game. He is regarded by many as one of the best basketball players in history. He currently competes in the NBA and plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron is number 5 on our list with 53.2 million followers.

David Beckham

Next up, we have one of the biggest models in the football game. Beckham started his career under Sir Alex Fergusson’s wing in Manchester United. He is considered as one of the best midfielders in his era, with many people believing that he had the best crosses in football history, As of December, he has 59.3 million followers on Instagram.

Neymar Jr.

Brazil’s favorite technician with the ball grabs the third spot on our list with 129 million followers. Neymar Jr. started his career in Santos. Many great teams in the world spotted his potential and his ability to dribble and control the ball. After spending a few years in Barcelona, he joined PSG and became the most expensive player in football history.

Lionel Messi

Possibly the greatest football player of all-time. Messi is the key figure for Barcelona and the team’s success in the last decade. Leo is a true magician with the ball and even though he is 32 years old, he still has a lot of great years ahead of him. As of December, Messi has 136 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

And at the very top, we have the one and only – Cristiano Ronaldo. The debate on who’s better between him and Messi will never end, but we are blessed to see them break records daily. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best attacker in the world of football and not just the most-followed athlete, but the most-followed person overall on Instagram with 191 million followers.