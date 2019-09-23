The Washington Redskins and the Chicago Bears face off on Monday night football in a big game for both teams. The Bears are trying to keep pace in a competitive NFC North (with a loss they will fall into last place in the conference) while the Redskins are looking for their first win of the season. There are some key things to watch that will decide who will win the game, so let’s break down three questions that need to be answered.

Will Mitchell Trubisky finally throw a touchdown pass?

The giant elephant in the room for the Bears through the first two weeks of the season has been the play of their quarterback. Through the first couple of games he has thrown for 348 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He has played a couple of tough defenses in the Packers and the Broncos and now he gets an easier matchup. Last weekend the Redskins gave up 269 yards and three touchdowns to Dak Prescott. I don’t think Trubisky has a big game and he is one of the reasons why I’m taking Redskins for one of my NFL picks against the spread on Monday night.

How will the Redskins get a running game established?

Jay Gruden has already alluded to the fact it’s going to be hard to establish a run game against the Bears defense. In the first two games the Bears are only giving up only 68.5 yards per game. Against the Cowboys the Redskins only rushed the ball 17 times and Adrian Peterson was the leading rusher racking up only 25 yards on 10 carries. His job isn’t going to be any easier, but the team needs to get creative because they won’t be beating the Bears if the offense is one dimensional.

Will David Montgomery reach 100 yards rushing?

After only rushing the ball six times in week one, David Montgomery took on a bigger role during week two rushing 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins has struggled against the run, giving up 168 yards per game. I would expect his carries are going to rise again on Monday, and he is going to have every opportunity to have his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL.