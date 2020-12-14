This season (2020-21) was not just another regular season. The ongoing pandemic affected the performance of teams as well as the players in this season. The season was shorter than usual, and teams like Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, and Real Madrid had indifferent stars in the current season.

Players such as Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool are out owing to their long term injuries.

However, some players have performed unexpectedly well in these challenging times. Let us now discuss five such players who are back with their best performance in this season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back with his mojo this season, which he previously exhibited in Bundesliga. This Armenian midfielder has contributed 14 creditable goals ( 5 assists and nine goals) in Serie A. His goals helped Roma bag the fifth position in the league table and thereby qualify for Europe.

Mkhitaryan joined the club in the summer on a free transfer, and he has been rocking the season since the very beginning.

The midfielder has scored striking 12 goals in merely 13 games, making the goal-contribution per game almost equal. He scored four assists and five goals in Serie A.

Mkhitaryan recently managed to notch up a hat trick this season against Genoa.

Joao Félix

The 20-year-old player managed to score merely six times in as many as 27 la Liga games and three times in around six matches in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid. He was struggling in both competitions. But the Portuguese player made an indifferent debut for Rojiblancons this season. He successfully got five goals and three assists in just five la Liga games in the current season. He also got two goals in the Champions League this season.

Joao’s form this season could be crucial for Atletico Madrid, who has won seven out of nine times in the La Liga games.

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is set on fire this season for Barcelona.

The player had an okay debut at Barcelona in the 2017-18 season. He managed to produce only nine goals in as many as 22 La Liga games. At the end of the season, Philippe was deemed surplus, Barcelona loaned out some of their players to Bayern Munich. This seemed to boost up the confidence of the player.

Coutinho came back to Camp Nou this summer, and he is currently one of the shining stars of Barcelona this season, which has proved quite heavy on the team under its new manager Ronald Koeman.

James Rodriguez

James Rodrigues is the winner of The Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil. He procured three goals and three assists after large stretches in the previous few seasons.

The 29-year-old player is thrilled to play regularly for first-team football yet again. He is regarded as one of the best young players in the world. The extraordinary player can comfortably operate in numerous positions in the middle third and the attacking position. The Colombian international is known for his dribbling skills, set-piece prowess, and playmaking. If the player manages to maintain his blazing form this season, he might be courted by bigger clubs again.

N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante has been an asset for Chelsea since his debut around four years ago.

Kante has played as many as 34 premier league games in three out of four seasons. Even after a string of injuries, the player managed to appear 22 times for Chelsea.

This year has been disappointing for many, but not for Kante. He came out in flying colors this season. The player gave a terrific performance in the goalless this season. Kante Was seen in a midfield role this year. He played a massive role in Chelsea’s defensive sturdiness.

Last year, Chelsea could not appear in more than 50% of the game due to his injuries but came back this year with his best self. His level of performance is high in the current season.

This was a list of five players who ran into the brick wall even during these challenging times.