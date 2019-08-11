According to research, over 107 million Americans have played, watched, or read about golf last year. Knowing that there is more interest than ever encourages you to learn more about golfing and how to play.

Whether you’re a golf pro or just starting off, everyone needs a little reminder as to what to bring with them on the course.

As you may know, golf balls aren’t the only thing you should be carrying in your golf bag. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Here is the five must-have golf gear that you should carry in your golf bag at all times.

1. Golf Clubs

The first thing you want to make sure you pack when going on the golf green is golf clubs. While you’re able to rent clubs from the country club, there’s nothing like bringing your own clubs. You’ll know exactly what you’re getting from every swing.

If you’re looking to purchase new clubs, Wilson Golf has a wide range of golf gear to choose from.

2. Balls and Tees

You can’t have one without the other! If you’re looking to play a smooth, uninterrupted game of golf, bring sufficient balls and tees. Whether you’re just beginning or are a pro, everyone knows it’s easy to lose golf balls and break tees in an intense round of golf. It pays to bring plenty of extras.

3. Towels

If you plan on starting early, a towel is definitely a must-have when it comes to golfing. Separate from the ball towel, a regular towel is perfect for times when grass and mud get stuck on your club.

In addition, a ball towel is to be used separately in order to minimize moisture and maximize gripping when hitting.

4. Rangefinder

If you want to get better at your golf game, a rangefinder is going to be perfect for you. Not only does this piece of technology measure accurate distance, but it also helps improve your game so that you’re always aware of how close or far you’re ball is.

From laser to GPS watches, rangefinders come in different styles so that golfing could be made easier for those participating.

5. Snacks

Last but not least, snacks are a must-have if you plan on spending time on the golf course.

In the midst of breaking goals and having fun with friends, you can mindlessly spend hours on the green without eating. In order to ensure that you are bringing enough energy and power to your game, be sure to pack nutrition bars and water.

