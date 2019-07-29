Dream 11 has become India’s biggest online Sports Game with a user base of 2 crores and increasing every day. The fantasy sports platform allows a user to bet at home on sports like cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball. It allows two players to play against each other in real-time based on the applied math from the live match. Dream11 was co-founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth in 2008. And lately, it has crossed the value of $1 billion and entered ‘Unicorn Club’. Dream11 is an official partner of BCCI’s IPL and is partnered with seven of IPL franchises.

History

Jain and Sheth together founded a fantasy sports platform in 2008 which is now called Dream11. In 2012 they introduced this platform in India for cricket fans while keeping the nation-wide love for the sport in their mind. In 2014 1 million registered users were using the platform. This number rose to 2 million and then 45 million in 2016 and 2108 respectively. Dream 11 is a member of FSTA which stands for the Fantasy sports Trade Association. It is also one of the founding members of IFSG I.e. Indian Federation of Sports Gaming.

The company was recognized as the 9th best Midsize Workplace in 2018 and was in the list of the top 10 innovative companies in India by Fast Company in 2019.

Brand Ambassadors

The former Indian Cricket Team captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the brand ambassador of the Dream11. He launched the media campaign called “Dimaag se dhoni” during the Indian premier league in 2018. Before Dhoni Commentator Harsha Bhogle was signed as the Brand Ambassador.

How to register?

The process of registration on Dream11 is quite easy. All you have to do is fill out a form with a valid email ID and after that set a password. This can be instantly done by using ‘Instant Connect with Facebook’ to register with your Facebook account or ‘Instant Connect with Google’ to register with your Google account.

How to create a team?

Step 1: Select any upcoming match and click create team. Start creating a team of 11 cricketers within 100 credits.

Step2: You can choose cricketers based on 4 categories that reflect their strengths too.

WK – Wicket-keeper

BAT – Batsmen

BWL – Bowlers

AR – All-rounders

Step3: Select a Captain and a vice-captain form the team

Captain- gets 2x the points scored by him in the real match.

Vice-captain- gets 1.5x the points scored by him in the real match.

Step4: A player can create up to 6 teams per match choose to join a contest with any one team. By clicking on “CREATE TEAM *” players can start working on the team of their choice.

Game Format

Any player of age 18 or over can enjoy Dream11 which is an online game where players get to choose a virtual team consisting of real-life cricketers of their choice. Players then earn points based on the performance of these cricketers in real matches. Players join in-game contests where they then compete based on their points. Players with maximum points attain the first rank on the leader board which is visible publicly. Players can choose between free and paid contests. Players playing with real cash can win real cash.

The platform is at its busiest during IPL as millions of players bet during this season. This could get up to 10 times the normal daily traffic. This traffic rise increases every year with the onset of IPL. All these players bet at home on India’s most reliable fantasy sports platform Dream11.