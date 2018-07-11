The Pittsburgh Pirates are showing their frustrations

The team is 12-31 over their last 43 games, spanning back from May 18. That’s atrocious considering the team entered that day 26-18 and only a half game back in the National League Central.

But during that stretch, it seemed like business as usual, from the front office down to the players. Especially for the players, that is their job to just go out and play and not worry about what they can’t control. It’s just pure P.R.

However, as a human, one can only handle so much. The time has finally come that the players are beginning to let their voices be heard around the media and on the field.

I, for one, love to see it.

Taillon wants the ball

In his most recent post-start interview, Jameson Taillon questioned Clint Hurdle’s call to remove him from the game in the seventh inning, after just 77 pitches. According to Bill Brink, of the Post-Gazette, Hurdle cited Taillon’s lacking numbers for the third time through the order and into the seventh inning for his removal.

Regardless of Hurdle’s reasons to go to the pen, Taillon wanting and calling to keep the ball in that situation is big for a team lacking any semblance of a positive identity.

Despite his struggles this season, Jamo has always been a relatively quite guy in the clubhouse, seemingly doing his job every five days and answering any questions thrown his way.

This time, he switched it up by doing his job and then wondering why he wasn’t given the chance to do more when he had a good day.

While I don’t see him voicing his displeasures every time something happens, his voice making it’s rounds on social media was a sound for the sore ears of Pirates fans looking for anything to get excited about.

Cervelli didn’t want to hear it

In the seventh inning of last night’s game, the Washington Nationals Juan Soto was unhappy with home plate umpire, Gabe Morales’ strike call. He made a few gestures and Francisco Cervelli took offense and walked out of the circle briefly before the two exchanged some words.

Both teams felt the need to clear the benches and bullpens, but alas, nothing happened.

Not to think too much of it, Cervelli just seemed to have enough of Soto complaining about the balls and strikes.

Whatever he said, it created a moment. His minor displeasure gave a jolt into a portion of the 14,073 at PNC Park on Monday night. So much that it started a “Let’s Go Bucs” chant. I don’t believe too many of those have been heard around the yard so far this year.

In an ideal world, these two minor instances aren’t very newsworthy but seeing a sign of fight and urgency out of an otherwise lifeless team is of the smallest victory to anyone still following.