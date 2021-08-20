Although the New York Yankees is one of the most popular baseball teams in the United States, the current season was largely a disappointment for the fans of the team. Less than a month ago, Yankees fans debated trading names like Aaron Judge, and whether or not the entire lineup should be refreshed, barring some fan-favorite names.

Although they have faced off against some of their biggest competitors on the field in the past months, including eight games against the Red Sox, the Yankees have struggled with maintaining their balance in the current Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Read on as we take a closer look at the current New York Yankees’ standings and discuss the odds of the Yankees making the playoffs.

A Disappointing Season

Up until the start of August, the Yankees were plagued with a series of highly unremarkable games, seeming increasingly disconnected as a team, undergoing two lukewarm trades, and seeing a swath of injuries and COVID-positive cases. In one of their last games in July, the Yankees faced off against the Red Sox, losing 5-4. With this loss, the Yankees trailed behind the Red Sox by nine and a half games.

Various professional and fan analyses had ruled out the possibility of the Yankees ever making the playoffs. With such an underwhelming season, the Yankees needed a miracle to save them from spiraling even further within the ranks of Major League Baseball.

A Promising Return

As of August, the Yankees have managed to defeat the Chicago White Sox in two out of three matches. In the official MLB AL East rankings, the Yankees now stand just behind the Rays with 68 wins and 52 losses. Seeing the Yankees overcome such harsh odds to regain momentum within the current MLB season is certainly promising and a good sign for their return to form.

Defying the Odds

According to most sports betting outlets and fans on social media, the New York Yankees are the current favorite team to win in AL East. To make the playoffs, their fate depends on three key series, including four games at Oakland between August 26 and 29, four games at Home against Toronto Blue Jays between September 6 and 9, and three games at Toronto between September 28 and 30.

Although it looks like there is a tough road ahead for the Yankees, they have the opportunity to build momentum with these games and keep it going to earn back the support of their dedicated fans. Although a trade is not totally off the table for the team, they need to be on the offensive for the next few months if they want to stay in the race.