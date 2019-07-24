If we were to compare it to other sports, boxing is quite inexpensive to engage in and offers so many awesome benefits. Some of these benefits include you gaining physical strength and mental toughness, as well as getting much-needed cardio exercise and learning how to defend yourself if you ever find yourself in a difficult situation that calls for it.

It is also exciting to watch, and it is fun to be a part of, so if you were thinking about starting boxing training, whether as a hobby or for competition, go for it! The equipment that you will need can vary in price, with a brand that is standing behind a product being the most determinant factor. Still, one brand doesn’t necessarily cover all the equipment that you are going to need for your boxing journey.

For example, these bag hangers are really good quality but that doesn’t mean that the gloves of the same brand are optimal. Bearing this in mind, it is important to do proper research before buying any of the essentials that you will need, including boxing gloves, headgear, punching bag, shoes, etc. In order to answer what is the best boxing equipment brand, we will have to consider what a couple of the most popular brands offer. Let’s take a look.

Is It All About Brands?

Well, the answer is no, but brands are a guarantee of quality. For example, when you are buying a pair of Everlast gloves or a punching bag, you are sure to get what you pay for as they have been on the market for more than a few decades.

But as we mentioned above, not every brand offers the same quality for different equipment. Thus, if you are looking to get the best overall deal, you should consider buying products from a few different companies. But from which brands should you choose?

The Best Boxing Equipment Brands

There are a number of great brands that have been a part of the boxing legacy since its beginnings.

First of all, there is the Adidas Boxing brand which basically covers everything that you may need. They offer gloves, boots, headgear, and punch bags as four essentials without which you couldn’t engage in boxing. Adidas is a well-known sports brand and there is not much doubt in their corner when it comes to the quality of these products.

Cleto Reyes is another great brand and while it may not be as renowned, its offers still feature good-quality gloves, punch bags, boots, and headgear.

The same lies for Grants, which is a great brand if you are starting off and you are on a tighter budget. Nike, on the other hand, is known for nothing other than its boxing shoes, but you can bet that these are of exquisite quality and if you have the budget, are well worth the money you spend.

Talking about brands that have been a part of the boxing industry for more than a few decades, Everlast and Rival are your sure bets. Both companies have a wide range of offers that feature different boxing equipment and while it may be a bit pricier than Grants’ products, you are still looking at a great value.

The Best Boxing Gloves Brand

Now that we have mentioned a few boxing equipment brands that are worth your attention, it is time to single out the one best for gloves. While Rival and Everlast are worthy mentions, we have to say that Cleto Reyes is a clear winner. A brand that has been around since 1940, their gloves are carefully crafted using high-quality materials that ensure comfort and durability.

The Best Headgear Brand

If you are looking to get the optimal headgear on the market and you don’t mind the price, Winning or Cleto Reyes would be your best bet. On the other hand, talking about a budget-friendly option, Rival offers some great headgear items at a significantly lower price. The Rival headgear still includes the great comfort and protection features needed for competitive and recreational boxing.

The Best Punching Bag Brand

Talking about the best punching bag brand, we can tell you that it is Everlast, for sure! With over 100 hundred years of successful business, their bag is sure to last you more than a few years of heavy abuse!

Conclusion

Deciding on what is the best boxing equipment brand is not that easy. Still, if you do some proper research and know what you are looking for, you will be able to get the optimal equipment at a fair price.